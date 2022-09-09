When New Iberia native Keith Hebert takes the stage for the NPC 2022 Louisiana Open Championships on Saturday, his focus won’t just be on winning.
The 67-year old bodybuilder, who has been lifting weights for nearly two decades, said that he is just enjoying the competition now.
“I want to do it just to experience the event and say that I made it to nationals,” Hebert explained. “It’s not about winning or losing anymore, it’s about getting on stage and showing younger people that you can look this good and feel good about yourself both mentally and physically at any age.”
Hebert is a staple in the New Iberia sports community, working as a game commentator for KANE radio calling high school football games each year. While many know his voice, few know the story behind his weight lifting journey.
Following the passing of his first wife to cancer, Hebert said that he was focused on doing whatever he could to make sure that he wouldn’t become a burden on his two sons.
“When my wife died, I still had two boys to raise,” he said. “I figured the best thing for me was to get my body right, that way I can be there for them later on. It’s kind of evolved now. People don’t understand why I do what I do. We are all creatures of habit and do what we do because of how we were raised. To get away from that habit, or to see that there is something outside of that habit where you just eat whatever you want as much as you want, you have to work. The odds catch up with you, and I don’t want to be a burden on my family. I’m not a selfish person, so I don’t want to get ill and be a burden on Julia, my wife, or on my two boys.”
Now, 19 years after he first began lifting weights, Hebert will make another push for a chance to make it to Nationals. After winning in 2018, Hebert and his coaches felt he wasn’t ready to make the jump to a national stage. He’s ready this year.
Hebert said that getting ready for a competition takes a year of hard work.
“I only do one show now, the state show,” Hebert said. “It takes basically all year to train and 16 weeks to get ready for a show. It takes a toll on your body, no matter what age you are, especially mentally. You have to set aside all the temptations out there to hit your goal.”
As for where he gets the motivation to put himself through so much stress, Hebert pointed to his youngest son’s military service.
“I get my drive and determination from my youngest son, Christopher. He was a Marine and volunteered for three tours of duty, so I draw from that. If he can do what he did for his country, then this is a walk in the park.”
Hebert’s fitness journey has become more than just a personal story. In his years at the gym, he said that he has become an inspiration for others aspiring to stay healthy as they age.
“People always tell me that they hope to look this good when they get to my age.”
“I tell them that they can if they just work at it. If you work at anything for long enough, you’ll get what you want out of it. It’s just like a marriage, you get out of it what you put into it.”
For those who are already entering their older years, Hebert said that it isn’t too late to get healthy.
“A lot of men and women don’t consider the long-term, they don’t think of the repercussions after a lifetime of those choices,” he explained. “It’s all about lifestyle change and thinking about the bigger picture. You can start with stretching exercises because your muscles are sedentary. After age 30, we lose 5 to 10 pounds of muscle tone each decade, so it’s very easy to do the math and see how much muscle strength you lose by the time you reach 60. You just need to be active. If the gym is not your thing, then walk, jog, something. Get yourself out of the routine of watching tv all the time and eating bad food, because it will catch up with you in the long run.”
The long run is exactly what Hebert is planning for. He has dedicated himself to lowering his risk for illness through healthy activity and weight lifting.
“I feel good, and I lessen my chances of becoming ill,” he said. “There’s no free pass in life, so it’s not a guarantee that I won’t get cancer, ALS or Alzheimer’s, but I lessen my chances and that’s all that we can ask for. I want longevity. I mean who doesn’t want to live longer? That’s what it’s all about, taking care of myself because we all only have one body. Everybody wants to have fun and I do too. I drink my vodka and tequila and eat my share of donuts and Blue Bell ice cream, but I do it in moderation. You are what you eat.”
As for competing as a bodybuilder, Hebert explained that it was mostly due to a dare one day in the gym.
“I did this mostly on a dare. We were in the gym and started talking in a nonchalant way about competing and somebody said ‘you can’t do that’ and that hit a nerve. I’m the kind of person that, if you tell me that I can’t do something, I’m going to do it. I might fail, but I’m going to do it.”
Given the hard work and dedication that comes with preparing for a competition, Hebert needs a strong group of people to encourage and instruct him. His wife Julia, he said, is one of his biggest supporters.
“From day one, Julia has jumped in with both feet,” he said proudly. “She helps me with meal prep and she critiques me when I’m practicing. She’s a teacher by trade, so whenever she sees me doing something wrong she always makes sure to correct me. You can’t do this without a good support staff.”
Due to Hebert’s age, it’s anyone’s guess what the competition in Baton Rouge will look like this year.
“For the last 3 years, I’ve been the only one (competing in his division). It’s broken into age and height groups, so I’m in the 50 and over group. I used to be in the 45 and over group, so now instead of competing against somebody 22 years my junior, I’m competing against guys 17 years my junior. I’m an old man in a young man’s game, there’s no doubt about it. I’m not fooling anybody, but it shows that if you want something bad enough, age is just a number.”
Whether he wins or loses this year, Hebert will be happy knowing that he is an inspiration to many in the community.
“This is more than a trophy for me,” he said. “So many young people that come to the gym have said that they come to the gym because I do. They say that I’m their inspiration, and that kind of hit home for me. I’m serving a bigger purpose other than just for myself.”