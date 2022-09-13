ACS wins their first 11 man football game vs New Orleans HM Saints, with a score of 64-6.
The Lions jumped out to a fast start scoring 22 unanswered points in the first quarter. Defense held the Saints out of the end zone until late in the 2nd quarter when New Orleans scored with 30 seconds left before half time.
The Lions received the kickoff and went one play for 80 yards and scored right before time expired, giving them a 44-6 lead at halftime. The Lions continued to move the chains while shutting New Orleans out in the 2nd half. This was a great experience for the boys, having an opportunity to play their first 11 man game.
Offense was led by Ty Olivier went 13 for 24 for 223 yards throwing 4 touchdown passes to Ridge Darden (2), Layne Hebert, and Brandon Judice. Ty also rushed for two touchdowns. Rivers Boutte added a rushing touchdown and returned an 80 yard kickoff for a touchdown.
Defensive efforts led by Jude Wilder who had a total of 6 tackles 4 for loss. Cameron Savoy, and Billy Mora aided in keeping pressure on the New Orleans offense all night long. Kaleb Broussard had an interception returned for a 65 yard touchdown aiding the defense in their impressive showing.
The Lions play again on Thursday at NISH at 7:00 vs. the North Shore Vultures.