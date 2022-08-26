Purchase Access

The Acadiana Christian School Lady Lion volleyball team picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday.

The Lady Lions defeated Christ Bridge Academy in four sets: 25-13, 25-12, 14-25, 25-12.