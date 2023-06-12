HOUMA – Before his third and final state championship appearance and winning back-to-back state titles, Gavin Naquin talked the talk, then walked the walk June 3 at the Louisiana State Youth Hunter Education Challenge Program Championship. And enjoyed every minute of it.

“I knew it was possible. Oh, yeah, I was confident. I go in there talkin’ smack. Then you beat them,” Naquin said a few days after the event held at the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Rifle Range.







