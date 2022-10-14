Longtime Highland Baptist volleyball coach Brigette Boudreaux made a big change last year, moving from a Division V playoff team to take over as athletic director and head volleyball coach at Acadiana Christian School.
As the Lady Lions’ first season under Boudreaux comes to an end, the signs are positive that the program is moving in the right direction.
“They love to play,” Boudreaux said of her team following a 0-3 loss to Pontchartrain Christian. “It’s very different coaching here because they play a little more relaxed, which is a little more fun because they aren’t as stressed. I knew coming in that I would have to teach them the game and their responsibilities so they could just go out and play. This is the first team that I’ve coached that never thinks that we’re going to lose, even when we look like we’re losing. They always play every point like we’re going to win, even when we don’t have a shot.”
As for how her first season went on the court, Boudreaux said that her biggest concern was to get the team to be competitive in their league, the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana (ACEL) league.
“(The season) went about like I expected,” she explained. “I knew that I was taking over a new program and that I would have to teach them a lot of things that they didn’t know. As the season went on, it was basically just learning and growing. My goal was for them to be competitive this season and they have, they’ve gone 5 sets with most of the teams that we’ve played.”
On Wednesday, against a strong PCA team, Boudreaux’s squad looked like a completely different team than the one she inherited over the summer. The difference, Boudreaux said, was a focus on building back from the fundamentals.
“I had to go back to how I started,” she said. “When I first starred at Highland we were in a christian league and I made all my mistakes before I got my playoff team, so I know what it takes to build a playoff team. I had to start them from scratch. They had to learn me and I had to teach them a lot of things that they didn’t know. We’re probably 2 years away from being a team that I coached instead of a team that I inherited.”
She won’t be building the program alone, however.
Joining the coaching staff this season was Maggie Mitchell, a 2022 graduate of HBCS who spent her high school career playing under Boudreaux.
“She works with the JV team and the middle school team and helps with varsity,” Boudreaux said of Mitchell’s role on the team. “She’s been a huge asset because she knows how I coach and she has a lot of knowledge that can help because I can’t have eyes everywhere. Sometimes I come to the huddle and she’s already telling them exactly what I wanted to say.”
On a team packed with upperclassmen, one player that stands out with her excellent performances is freshman setter Addi Boudreaux, Brigette’s daughter.
With 10 assists, 3 aces, and 5 digs against PCA, Addi led the team offensively and played an important role in the transition from defense to offense for the Lady Lions.
“It was a big ask of her to come in and be a setter because she was not a setter before but the team needed one,” said Boudreaux of her daughter’s position this season. “She runs our offense and she’s only a freshman. I asked the team when I came in what the biggest difference was and they said having a setter, so that’s huge. One of the first things that I had to teach the team was that she gets the second ball, they were used to the setter asking for help and everyone getting in on that second ball.”
Kennedi Broussard also played an important role on offense for the Lady Lions with 6 kills, 1 block and 1 dig. Jada Hughes added an additional 3 kills, 1 block and 5 digs.
Libero Sarah Leblanc (8 digs), Addysen Pellerin (6 digs) and Bailey Bernard (5 digs, 1 kill) all put in admirable performances on defense.
In addition to her job as head coach, Boudreaux also works as athletic director at ACS, a role she said she is learning quickly.
“It’s a little tough,” Boudreaux said of being athletic director. “I was an AD before but that’s when I was familiar with everything. I’m having to learn the systems here and being an AD in ACEL is totally different, so that was something that I had to get used to. The kids and the staff here make it so easy, every day I come to work I can’t believe how awesome it is. Even though I have to do the hard stuff, I don’t think about it because I love being here so much.”
The Lady Lions will finish their season with a final game on Friday. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Acadiana Christian School.