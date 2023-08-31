Friday night at New Iberia Senior High will look a bit more patriotic than usual as the Acadiana Christian School Lions host Mt. Olive in their inaugural Armed Forces Game.
For head coach Carroll Oliver, the decision to honor service members was an easy one to make.
“God put this on my heart a couple of years ago and when I came here the administration was able to get behind it with me,” he explained. “We want to pay homage to our heroes. We watch movies and we see Spiderman and Batman and that’s all good, but we have heroes on the ground fighting for our country every day. We wanted to take some time out to show our guys who the actual heroes are and to celebrate those guys.”
For Olivier, an added benefit to the game is providing his players with another option to pursue once they graduate from ACS. Members of each branch of the military will be in attendance, along with recruiters who can provide more information to anyone interested in joining.
“It’s also about showing our guys that there are other options besides college or a trade school,” Olivier said. “You can go to the military and even retire from it. My grandfather-in-law and his wife both retired from the military and they’re doing really well for themselves. My grandfather fought in World War Two and that provided a great living for our family, so we want to show them that there’s something else they can do.”
Olivier’s goal is to make the game a recurring event that might even grow into a game that alternates hosts.
“The goal is to eventually grow it to an event that we do every year and I’m hoping that eventually it can become a little bowl game that we do with a rival school,” he said. “We have some good teams in our league, so hopefully there will be somebody close that can also host it so the game can travel back and forth."
The Lions will receive special military appreciation jerseys from the Louisiana National Guard and will take the field with members of the armed forces.
Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at New Iberia Senior High School. Service members and veterans enter free with proof of service or uniform. Olivier encouraged any service members who choose to attend to do so in uniform.