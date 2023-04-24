The Acadiana Christian School track and field team excelled at the regional track and field meet, with athletes advancing to the state competition in 15 events.
Seventh grade star Kacey Moore set two new individual records in the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana league. Her time of 51.61 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles and 27.51 seconds in the 200-meter dash earned Moore two gold medals, with another first place finish in the triple jump.
Moore also competed in the 4x400-meter relay alongside Brylynn Archon, Addi Boudreaux and Jazmyn James. The relay team set another ACEL record with a blistering 4:38 time.
James, Moore and Boudreaux also competed with Dakota Cahanin in the 4x200-meter relay, setting a time of 1:55.57.
Boudreaux took home a bronze medal in the javelin event.
The ACS boys also found success at the state meet. Isaiah Burch placed second in the junior varsity javelin event with a distance of 104-02 feet.
Carson Breaux earned double silver medals, placing second in the long jump with a distance of 18-6.5 feet and second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.02 seconds.
Noah Lanclos’ 5-06 jump earned him a third place finish in the high jump.
Head coach and athletic director Brigette Boudreaux said that the goal of the track and field program at ACS is to give her athletes more opportunities to participate in.
“Our goal is to introduce new events to the athletes and equip them to compete and succeed,” she said. “It’s difficult to truly gauge what the kids can do because we cannot compete in LHSAA meets so Regionals is the first real test of their abilities. We had hoped to make some noise at State, however we were excited to do even better than we expected by breaking 3 ACEL State records.”