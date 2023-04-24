The Acadiana Christian School track and field team excelled at the regional track and field meet, with athletes advancing to the state competition in 15 events.

Seventh grade star Kacey Moore set two new individual records in the Association of Christian Educators of Louisiana league. Her time of 51.61 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles and 27.51 seconds in the 200-meter dash earned Moore two gold medals, with another first place finish in the triple jump.



