NEW IBERIA - The last time the New Iberia Senior High girls basketball team faced Acadiana High, the Yellow Jackets claimed a decisive 46-33 win in the championship game of the Darrel Mitchell, Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.  

The two squads met again in a District 3-5A matchup at NISH on Tuesday with surprisingly different results as the Rams claimed a 36-24 win.



Tags