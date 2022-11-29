Tulane
Buy Now
Nick Anderson

CINCINNATI – The 19th-ranked Tulane football team (10-2, 7-1 AAC) continued to be arguably the best story in college football this season in earning the 27-24 road win over No. 24 CFP Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 AAC) on Friday at Nippert Stadium. The win propelled the Green Wave to the school's first-ever American Athletic Conference regular season football championship and means that Tulane will host the conference title game next Saturday at Yulman Stadium (3 p.m. CT).

The win also snapped the Bearcats' 32-game home winning streak. The win was also the first time that Tulane has beaten a ranked team since 1984 and the first time that the Green Wave have won a ranked-against-ranked match up since 1956 against Ole Miss.



Tags