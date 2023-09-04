Football fans across New Iberia gathered together as one on Friday to support athletes from both public high schools in the inaugural Bayou Bowl contest that ended in a 35-14 Westgate win.
Months of hard work from retired IPSD assistant superintendent Jennifer Joseph and Sugarland Optimist Club president Gilbert “Doc” Thomas resulted in a fantastic event that was as safe as it was entertaining.
Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine said that the support that the community showed to the two teams was a great way to honor the hard work each player has put in.
“The support is good. You didn’t see any riff-raff or crazy stuff going on and that’s some of the things you worry about, so I’m glad that two teams were able to come out here and compete,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about. You have one night where these two teams come out and play together, the kids have been out here practicing and playing in the heat so you at least have to respect them for that. Somebody has to win and somebody has to lose, but I definitely love the community and love the support.”
The Yellow Jackets got the game started with a promising opening drive, battling down to within feet of the Westgate endzone before the Tiger defense was able to force a turnover.
Westgate didn’t have to wait long to capitalize on NISH’s mistake, driving downfield courtesy of a 20-yard run from Bryant Leon and several short gains from Tavias Gordon. Davian Jackson scored the first points of the night on a 12-yard run.
The Tigers increased their lead to 22 just before the halftime break as QB Jaboree Antoine linked up with Leon once again for a 26-yard TD pass before Tavias Gordon ended a 37-yard run with a touchdown.
At halftime, two of New Iberia’s best athletes, Jared Mitchell and Diontae Spencer, were honored with a jersey retirement ceremony. Surrounded by family, friends and former teammates, the two Westgate legends both expressed their gratitude to New Iberia for the support they have received over the years.
“This means a lot, just to be here and to embrace this moment and opportunity,” said Diontae Spencer. “This is my community, this is where I’m from. Standing on the field right now is kind of giving me the chills. I manifested this, not just for myself but I wanted to inspire the kids in the community and the guys that come after me. It wasn’t easy, I earned it and I put in a lot of work, so hopefully there is another kid out there that I can inspire who can do the same things and even more.”
Spencer, an active NFL player currently signed to the New York Jets, is a familiar face around Westgate, providing student-athletes with mentorship and guidance. To Spencer, being available to the players is an important part of supporting the community that helped to build him.
“I think it’s just about being present, it goes unappreciated sometimes,” he said when asked why giving back is so important. “Those kids look up to me and I mentor a lot of them. We have a group text with the guys that are in college now where I reach out to them and try to motivate them. We’ve been having success here with guys going to the League and to college, but football is just a small part of it. I just try to be present when I’m talking with these kids, the big thing is having somebody who believes in them.”
Jared Mitchell agreed, adding that he felt grateful to be able to celebrate the event in front of the whole town.
“It's a great thing to happen here for the school and the city, especially on a day like today when you have a lot of the city here,” he said. “This is where it all started for me, so it’s a pretty humbling experience to be back here for something like this.”
Mitchell, who played both baseball and football at LSU, winning a national title in both sports before making his way to the MLB. For Mitchell, the support he received from Westgate allowed him to become the athlete he is today.
“I’ve always had a great support system, great coaches, teachers and family,” he said. “I’ve had everything I could ask for to give me an opportunity to do what I wanted to and chase my dreams. Being able to do that and do it here, I feel blessed.”
Despite NISH’s struggles throughout the first half it was Westgate who returned from the halftime break with a lack of focus, giving up several costly penalties. Tavias Gordon again provided an outlet for the Tiger offense scoring a 64-yard touchdown on the ground to increase Westgate’s lead to 29.
The Yellow Jackets finally answered back with points of their own, turning to Synjaya Hamilton to score off a 35-yard pass from senior QB Allen Hamilton.
The Tigers answered back with points of their own on the ensuing kickoff as senior lineback Amari Simon juked and danced his way past the NISH kick team.
NISH struggled to get back into the game, missing a 36-yard field goal in the fourth quarter before an 83-yard fumble recovery by Jamen Francis improved the score to 35-14. Unfortunately for the Yellow Jackets, the scoreboard ran down to zero before they were able to complete the comeback, giving Westgate a win in Week 1 and leaving the NISh coaches with several points of emphasis for next week’s practices.
Westgate’s Ryan Antoine was visibly frustrated with his team’s performance, especially in the second half.
“I feel like we left a lot on the field,” he said of his team. “My biggest issue is how sloppy we got towards the end. It was like we started letting up. That’s where, if you want to be good and play in the postseason, you have to know how to finish teams off. We had them on the ropes and some guys started cramping, just not taking care of their bodies and not doing what they needed to do, so we had to put some other guys in. Those guys still need to come in and step up and be ready to go.”
Antoine praised junior RB Tavias Gordon, adding that the young rusher will be instrumental in Westgate’s success this season.
“The biggest thing was effort. Tavias Gordon played really well tonight and we need him to be that guy, that hammer for us and a big play threat,” Antoine explained. “Teams are going to be keying in on Jaboree (Antoine) and Davian (Jackson) but we need other guys to step up. NISH fought, they could’ve just layed down but they kept fighting. Their quarterback played his butt off tonight and he took some shots and kept going out there and making plays.”
Westgate ended the game with 319 total yards but gave up 112 yards in penalties. The Tigers struggled through the air as Jaboree Antoine only managed 49 yards from seven attempts. Tavias Gordon led the offense with 148 yards and two touchdowns from seven carries.
NISH QB Allen Hamilton racked up 67 passing yards and one touchdown from 14 attempts in addition to another 38 yards on the ground. Running Back Shanga Charles added 70 yards from 25 carries to NISH total, while Synjaya Hamilton ended the game with 45 yards and one touchdown.
The Yellow Jackets will stay on the road for Week 2, traveling to Lake Charles to face off against District 3-5A opponent Sam Houston on Friday. The Broncos defeated Class 2A powerhouse Many 47-10 in Week 1.
Westgate will also make its way to Lake Charles as they play Lake Charles College Prep on Friday. The Trailblazers recorded a 73-0 blowout against Magnolia School of Excellence in Week 1.