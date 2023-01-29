For the seniors of the NISH girls soccer team, this season has been a long time coming.
Seven of NISH’s seniors have been playing soccer since they were just three years old and have grown into the backbone of a Yellow Jacket team that is experiencing one of the most successful seasons in school history.
Following big district wins against Acadiana, Sulphur and Barbe, the Yellow Jackets now have a 13-7-1 record and are currently the No. 16 team in Division I.
Should their ranking hold on through the final days of the regular season, NISH would host Hahnville (11-8-3) in the first round of the playoffs.
Head coach Wayland Bourque said that the seniors are the glue that keeps the team together.
“They keep our unit together,” he said. “They work well with everybody, freshmen, sophomores and juniors, and the communication is fantastic. They never talk down to any of the players, they are always trying to build them up.”
Bourque said that the senior class will leave NISH in better shape than when they arrived, and have paved the way for the underclassmen to succeed after they depart.
“They’re definitely going to be leaving the program better than they found it,” he said. “The freshmen and sophomores that we have now are definitely following the lead of the seniors. Once this group leaves, the sophomores will take over since we only have one junior right now. Hopefully once that happens, we will have a strong enough foundation from these seniors that we can just work on getting even better.”
Many of the seniors have played together for years, first in the rec leagues at Iberia Soccer Association before moving to Lafayette Futbol Club for travel soccer. Bourque, who also coaches several players on his LFC travel team, said that balancing the two different types of teams can be difficult.
“It’s different. I have had to change things a little bit,” Bourque explained. “They would prefer to go back to club and I can see that. There’s a lot more pressure in high school and we’re a bit more laid back on the club side. I’ve been trying to take it a little easier on them.”
Sports Director Matt Louiere spoke with NISH’s seniors to find out how they are enjoying their final season and what they plan to do once they graduate.
Madison Helms
Age: 17
Position: Holding midfielder
Teams: NISH
Clubs, Groups and Extracurriculars: Cheer captain, dancing at Paige’s dance and cheer studio, Beta club
How is the season going so far? The season is going well. I’m happy with the way it’s going, it's better than the way it has been for the last couple of years.
How does it feel to play with this group of seniors? I’m very thankful for the experience, We’ve all been together for so long.
Best soccer memory: My best memory is probably the bus rides because they’re always just so fun and funny.
Plans after high school? To go to UL and major in nursing
Goals for the season? To be a leader for the younger girls and be a role model for them so they can keep this going once we leave.
Avery Tourney
Age: 17
Position: Right Back
Teams: LFC U19s and NISH
Clubs, Groups and Extracurriculars: Beta, Spirit Committee and travel soccer
How is the season going so far? It’s going well, this is probably our most successful season. We’re definitely playing together as a team.
How does it feel to play with this group of seniors? It’s definitely bittersweet. Every moment is like ‘it’s our last time’, but it’s been really good.
Best soccer memory: Definitely beating Barbe this year. I don’t know if NISH’s girls have ever beaten Barbe and that was one of our goals this season.
Plans after high school? I’m going to attend UL, join a sorority, major in business marketing and then hopefully go into real estate.
Goals for the season? I hope that we can at least make it to at least the second or third round of playoffs and sit in the top two or three in district.
Cecile Granger
Age: 17
Position: dependson the day, but usually defense
Teams: NISH
Clubs, Groups and Extracurriculars: Student Body President, Beta, National Honor Society, Book Club, Chick Fil A Leader Academy, Band and soccer
How is the season going so far? So far, it’s going really well. Our team has really developed in the last few years. We have a lot of talent and our coaches are doing a great job controlling us and setting us up for success.
How does it feel to play with this group of seniors? It’s bittersweet because this is our last year playing together, but it’s been really fun and this is probably the best season that I could've asked for.
Best soccer memory: probably this year. We had a really fun bus ride where one of our teammates gave us a concert and it was really funny.
Plans after high school: I plan on attending LSU in the fall to study biology in hopes of becoming a physician’s assistant.
Goals for the season: Personally, I just want to finish strong. Soccer was never the most serious thing for me, but I just really enjoy playing so that’s why I keep doing it. As a team, we just really want to do the best that we can. We have a lot of talent and potential this year, so living up to our potential is what my goal is.
Paige Viator
Age: 17
Position: Striker or winger
Teams: LFC U19s and NISH
Clubs, Groups and Extracurriculars: soccer is pretty much it
How is the season going so far? The season is going well. We have a pretty strong team and we work well together.
How does it feel to play with this group of seniors? It’s definitely bittersweet but it’s a pleasure to be with them.
Best soccer memory: going to playoffs the first time and being the only one who scored a goal
Plans after high school: attend UL for kinesiology.
Goals for the season: Just to make it to the playoffs and do better than we did last year
Angelle Comeaux
Age: 17
Position: midfield
Teams: LFC U19s and NISH
Clubs, Groups and Extracurriculars: Beta, National Honor Society, Chick Fil A Leadership Academy, Teen Court and Dancing at Franny’s Studio of Dance
How is the season going so far? It’s going great. I think this is definitely going to be a peak for the team, I don’t think it can get much better than this year.
How does it feel to play with this group of seniors? I think the chemistry is amazing. It’s the best team that I’ve played on just because of the chemistry and we all know each other so well. Its been an honor to play with these girls for so long.
Best soccer memory: Last year when I had to step in as goalie in the Acadiana game because our goalie got a yellow card. I can’t say that we won the game but I personally felt like I did decent in goal.
Plans after high school: I’m hoping to attend Tulane University on a pre-law track.
Goals for the season: I hope we do the best that we can in playoffs and the girls remember what it feels like to want to win.
Kayla Trosclair
Age: 17
Position: Defense
Teams: LFC U19s and NISH
Clubs, Groups and Extracurriculars: Beta
How is the season going so far? It’s good. I think we’re making it through really well.
How does it feel to play with this group of seniors? It's fun. I think it helps with the chemistry on the field. We all know each other, so it definitely helps strengthen the team.
Best soccer memory: We had a team bonding camp this year and that was really fun.
Plans after high school: I’m going to Nicholls State University to study biology
Goals for the season: To just have fun and enjoy it while it lasts.
Ryleigh Walker
Age: 18
Position: Goalkeeper
Teams: LFC U19s and NISH
Clubs, Groups and Extracurriculars: Soccer and National Honor Society
How is the season going so far? It's going well. I feel like we’ve done better this year and we’ve grown a lot from last year.
How does it feel to play with this group of seniors? I feel like its good. It’s a bittersweet feeling, I’m definitely going to miss it.
Best soccer memory: I like the banquets because you get to see the past memories in photos. Its sad and happy at the same time
Plans after high school: I’m going to UL for architecture
Goals for the season: I just want to grow the program and see where it goes from this.