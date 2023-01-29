NISH
NISH seniors Avery Tourney, Cecile Granger, Paige Viator, Ryleigh Walker, Angelle Comeaux, Madison Helms and Kayla Trosclair are leading the Yellow Jackets to one of the best seasons in school history.

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

For the seniors of the NISH girls soccer team, this season has been a long time coming.

Seven of NISH’s seniors have been playing soccer since they were just three years old and have grown into the backbone of a Yellow Jacket team that is experiencing one of the most successful seasons in school history.

Madison Helms
Avery Tourney
Cecile Granger
Paige Viator
Angelle Comeaux
Kayla Trosclair
Ryleigh Walker
