Acadiana Christian School is in the process of rebuilding their athletics program. The school, formerly known as Assembly Christian School, hired experienced coach Brigette Boudreaux as their Athletic Director this summer.
That appointment signaled the school’s intent to raise their athletics program to the next level, and the hiring of Carroll Olivier as head football and boys basketball coach shows that ACS is serious about establishing a faith-based sports culture at the school.
The Daily Iberian was invited to follow along with the ACS football team on Wednesday, and the results were eye-opening.
7:45 a.m. — Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting
The day began with a meeting of the Acadiana Christian School chapter of the FCA. Coach Olivier guided the team through a bible verse analysis, focusing on understanding the scripture and knowing how it applies not only to everyday life, but also to the struggles faced by athletes on the road to victory.
Lively discussion was had, with each athlete offering their personal understanding of the message of the day along with how they can better apply biblical teachings into their own lives.
Olivier said that establishing the FCA participation at ACS was one of his primary goals since becoming a coach.
“I made a promise to God that if I ever had an opportunity to coach at this level, that I would use that opportunity as a platform to bring young men to him and develop their spirituality,” he said. “I believe that every great program should have a sense of faith, God should be at the center of it. We weren’t going to touch a ball until we established the FCA. I think it’s important to establish that spirituality because, when the times are tough and the chips are down, we can always count on God. I’m going to let them down one day, mom and dad will be late one day, but God will always be there.”
8:40 a.m. — Weights and conditioning
Once their spiritual needs were addressed, the team wasted no time in beginning their exercise routine. Groups were formed and began their work without having to be told, proof that the work that Olivier is putting in has been understood by the teams.
Half of the team began their weightlifting routine. Despite meager equipment, a robust workout was able to be achieved, with each athlete eagerly following the plan laid out by the coaching staff and routinely striving to increase their lifts in a good-natured competition with their teammates.
The second half of the team made their way out to the field, bringing along cones and speed ladders to improve their speed, conditioning, and footwork. With the temperatures soaring above 90 degrees, the team still gave 100% effort on each repetition.
Olivier said that his goal for the program at ACS was to not just build a team that was successful for a Christian school, he wanted to create a team that was successful regardless of their size.
“When you come watch our brand of basketball and football, I want to be compared to the better programs in the state,” he said. “I want us to play the right way.”
The strength and conditioning program Olivier established at ACS will go a long way to creating that kind of program.
10:30 a.m. — Football practice
The team followed up their workout by donning their uniforms and heading out to the ACS football field, where coaches separated the team by position and worked on football skills the team will need for the upcoming season.
The team, which plays in an 8-on-8 league, is limited to just 20 players on the roster, so scrimmages can be difficult. Nevertheless, the team was able to continue to build their knowledge of the new systems put in by Olivier.
Olivier said that he has to remind himself that he isn’t working with a team that has a deep roster this year.
“I do have to slow it down,” he said of his demands for the team. “Some of it is mindset but some of it is numbers. Pushing the kids hard when you have a 15-man roster, that’s tough. If you lose 4 guys, practice looks different. You have to know how to push them as a coach, and I had to get them adjusted to their bodies and used to lifting weights and training. A lot of them weren’t used to hitting the weight room hard and then going to practice right after. I started to hear about the soreness and the bruising, and I had to tell them that it’s just a part of football.”
12:15 p.m. — Lunch and team fellowship
The team, now drenched in sweat, made their way back to the locker room for a lunch break and fellowship session. Teammates shared food and stories as they refueled their bodies for the rest of the day.
Never one to let a teaching moment go to waste, Olivier also used lunch as an opportunity to show players a few extra football pointers on the white board as well as display game footage from the previous weekend’s tournament.
1:45 p.m. — Basketball practice
After lunch, athletes that also play basketball for ACS changed into a second set of practice clothes and made their way to the court.
Olivier, who coaches both sports, said that having the practices dlow into one another was the best option for parents, who may struggle to accommodate multiple sports at separate times of the day.
Basketball practice began with the usual warm up drills and stretches, before transitioning into conditioning work to get the players used to the demanding style of play that Olivier is known for.
Olivier said that he has noticed that the younger generation struggles with understanding the hard work that goes into being successful.
“Sometimes I have to understand that they still want it,” he said. “Every kid dreams of hitting that big shot or catching that winning touchdown, everybody wants to be good. I don’t think anyone plays a sport to not be good. I think that video games hurt it on all levels. You can go and create a player and be successful, so they’re used to instant success instead of having to go and work for it. When kids search for highlights, they don’t see all the work that Steph Curry put in to be that good, they just see him hit three after three. Kids don’t go search up Steph Curry workouts.”
3:30 p.m. — Practice ends
After a grueling 7-hour day, the athletes were released back to their parents, though not everyone was interested in heading home yet.
With a gym full of Olivier’s own children hosting an additional workout session, several ACS athletes decided to stick around and do additional work to prepare for the upcoming seasons.
Such dedication to improvement was shown by most of the athletes throughout the day. Despite having a small roster of players, there was never a shortage of people offering to go the extra mile to help the team.
Olivier agreed, adding that the biggest thing that the team can do to better itself is continue showing up to practice.
“I’m grateful that we have a group of kids that stuck it out,” he said. “They’re still coming, even if they need a day or two off here and there, they’re still showing up. I know that once we make it through the summer, we’re going to be pretty good.”