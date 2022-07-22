Purchase Access

Acadiana Christian School is in the process of rebuilding their athletics program. The school, formerly known as Assembly Christian School, hired experienced coach Brigette Boudreaux as their Athletic Director this summer.

That appointment signaled the school’s intent to raise their athletics program to the next level, and the hiring of Carroll Olivier as head football and boys basketball coach shows that ACS is serious about establishing a faith-based sports culture at the school.

Head coach Carroll Olivier discusses the day's bible verse during a meeting of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes
ACS players improve their strength during their time in the weight room
Players challenge each other to a foot speed drill during the strength and conditioning session
An ACS player shouts during a warm up chant before practice
An ACS quarterback works on his footwork during practice
Head coach Carroll Olivier keeps an eye on his players during basketball practice
Basketball players begin practice with shooting drills


