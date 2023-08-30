For most men, celebrating your 68th birthday means cooking at home, hitting the links for a round of golf or maybe a trip out on the fishing boat.
Very few would be willing to put on a bathing suit and strut their stuff in front of hundreds of spectators, but that is exactly how New Iberia’s Keith Hebert recently decided to spend his special day.
“I’m still so overwhelmed, I don’t have the words to describe it,” Hebert said. “To be 68 and go up on stage in front of a very big crowd, it’s such a memorable experience. It’s a day that I’ll never forget.”
As a longtime fitness enthusiast, Hebert isn’t a stranger to bodybuilding competitions, having competed in several events in recent years. This time it was a bit different.
“I knew that I was going to do a show this year but when I found out that Cajun Muscle was going to be in Lafayette on my birthday, I told my wife, Julia, that I was definitely doing that show,” Hebert explained.
At nearly 70 years old, Hebert is used to competing against his juniors, and this year was no exception. With the nearest competitor in age being 21 years younger than him, Hebert knew that winning in any of his three categories was going to be an uphill battle.
“The oldest guy under me was 47, so I knew there was no way I was going to win,” he said. “The promoters put me out there and let me compete so I wouldn’t just get a participation trophy, and they’re really good about that. All the other guys were amazed that I was up there. One guy told me that I was one bad mother (you can fill in the rest).”
The road to the competition stage wasn’t easy, with Hebert and his fellow competitors from New Iberia all completing a workout and eating plan that lasted from eight to 12 weeks.
By his side the entire time was his wife, who joined Hebert in his diet and exercise program.
“I feel so wonderful to be able to do this and have the health to compete,” Hebert said. “My wife, Julia, is my biggest cheerleader and my harshest critic. She went through the same show prep with me this year as a show of solidarity. There’s no ‘I’ in ‘team’ and we are a team. The support that she shows every day is truly wonderful to have.”
Hebert competed in three categories under the Men’s Physique classification, winning silver in both the 45+ and 55+ divisions as well as a fourth-place medal in a very competitive 35+ group.
Hebert said that he accepted 14 new friend requests from fellow competitors on Facebook following the event. To Hebert, it is proof of how much he inspires his fellow competitors and it is a responsibility that he takes very seriously.
“People are surprised that someone my age could look this good,” Hebert said. “That’s not a vain comment, it’s just the truth. It’s like your marriage or your job, the harder you work at it, the better it gets. If I can do this at my age, there’s no excuse for anyone else to not get out there and try.”
Hebert said that the support of his fellow competitors was worth more to him than any of the medals or trophies that he has won.
“This is a young man’s sport, let’s not fool ourselves. To be among them and congratulated for my effort, that was more of a trophy than any I could ever receive. That verbal reinforcement means a lot, especially the ones who say that they hope to look like me when they’re my age,” he said.
Following his performance this year, Hebert consulted with his coach, Justin Schwing, and decided to take next year off to focus more on improving a couple of areas.
“If you look at my whole body of work, I still need to improve on my back and arms to even get close to these younger guys,” he explained. “I felt like the cream filling of a cookie between two of those guys. I mean, I’m not small, but I’m nowhere near the size that they are. Justin is going to work with me to develop more muscle tissue and try to get my weight to stay at 175 (pounds), if possible. At this age though, the body needs rest. You need to take time off to grow, so it’ll be another thing to look forward to for my 70th birthday.”
Hebert commended the fantastic job that the promoters and hosts did at this year’s Cajun Muscle and said that he looks forward to taking the stage once again at the age of 70.
“I would like to thank the whole team of Cajun Muscle. Bubby Lupo put this thing on with Chuck Biggio and Jason Neatherlin and they all do such a wonderful job of putting together a great show. Bubby and his team and the gold standard for shows in Louisiana, everyone who attends raves about how well the shows are run. They all deserve a big ‘attaboy’ for what they did.”
Hebert was joined by two other athletes from Main Street Fitness in New Iberia, Matt Landry and Dylan Landry. Dylan, competing in his first-ever bodybuilding competition, earned 3rd place in Classic Physique, True Novice and 5th in Classic Physique Open Class B. Matt, one of the state’s top competitors, once again took home the gold in Men’s Physique and finished in 6th place in Men’s Bodybuilding. Both athletes said they would be taking a year off from competition to focus on making an impressive return to the stage in 2025.