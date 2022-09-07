BOZEMAN, Montana – McNeese went toe-to-toe with 4th-ranked Montana State through the first two quarters, but in the third, the Bobcats exploded outscored McNeese 16-0 and outgained the Cowboys 224-50 in total offense to help guide them to a 40-17 season opening win in front of a sold out crowd of 21,678.
McNeese showed signs of a team that's on the right path of returning to glory days, but also signs of a squad that's still learning a new system under new coaches and with a roster where more than half of the players are seeing action in the blue and gold for the first time.
D'Angelo Durham led the Cowboys in rushing with 82 yards on three carries with 75 of those coming on touchdown run in the first play of the Cowboys' first series in the second quarter. Deonta McMahon added 65 yards on eight carries and an 8.1 yards per carry average.
Quarter Knox Kadum completed 11 of 21 passes for 126 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Mason Pierce caught a game-high seven passes for 44 yards.
Bobcat running back Lane Sumner rushed for 176 yards on 24 carries while eight running backs combined to rush for 359 yards and three touchdowns. For the game, MSU outgained McNeese 541-303 in total offense.
MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott completed 10 of 18 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 44 yards and another score.
After a scoreless first quarter, Montana State got on the board first on a Sean Chambers 3-yard keeper on the first play of the second quarter.
McNeese answered quickly when on its first play on the ensuing possession, transfer running back Durham blasted up the middle en route to a 75-yard score to tie the game 7-7.
MSU's Blake Glessner booted a 36-yard field goal to put the Bobcats up 10-7 but the Cowboys came right back and threatened to grab the lead after a 31-yard run by Deonta McMahon put the ball at the 8-yard line. The drive stalled at the 1 when Garrison Smith chipped through an 18-yard field goal to tie the game 10-10 late in the half.
Montana State went up 17-10 on a Tommy Mellott pass to Willie Patterson for 17 yards with under a minute to play in the second as the half came to an end when the Cowboys let the clock run out.
The Bobcats dominated the third quarter, outgaining the Cowboys 224-50 in total offense and building a 33-10 lead.
McNeese closed the gap to 33-17 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Josh Matthews caught a pass to the left, made a defender miss, broke a tackle, and sprinted 66 yards for the touchdown.
The Cowboys regained possession when Cowboy safety Enos Lewis forced Mellott to fumble the ball as he was fighting for more yardage, then recovered and returned it to the 50 with just under 11 minutes to play. But the Cowboys would give the Bobcats the ball back after turning over on downs when Kadum was sacked on a 4th-and-5 at the 50.
The Bobcats got their final touchdown with 4:10 to play on a Mellott 17-yard run.
McNeese vs. Montana State Postgame Notes:
• Knox Kadum started the game at quarterback and played the entire first half, completing 6-10 passes for 32 yards.
• Cam Ransom ran the first play of the second half and rushed for 31 yards.
• D'Angelo Durham's 75-yard touchdown run on the first play for the Cowboys in the 2nd quarter ranks tied as the 20th longest rushing TD in school history.
• A total of 17 players saw action in McNeese blue in gold for the first time.