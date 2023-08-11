The Louisiana Sports Writers Association has released the updated all-time wins list for Louisiana pep football and once again two Teche Area legends are included.
At No. 10 is Hanson Memorial's Richard "Dick" McCloskey, who racked up 286 wins in his 39 years with the Tigers. McCloskey was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, 17 years after his passing.
Coming in at No. 25 is St. Martinville's Carroll Delahoussaye. Delahoussaye spent all 28 years as a head coach with the Tigers, winning 246 games en route to 17 district titles and two state titles (1981 and 1984).
Also included on the list is Hall of Fame coach Kirk Crochet from the Loreauville Tigers. With 201 wins in his 28-year long career, Crochet is one of the winningest coaches in Iberia Parish and a legend in the town of Loreauville.
LSWA’s Louisiana Prep Football’s All-Time Wins List
(Prior to 2023 season)
Coach School Years W L T PCT Games
J.T. Curtis* John Curtis 54 615 77 6 0.885 698
Jim Hightower* Catholic-PC, St. Thomas More 49 460 134 1 0.774 595
Lewis Cook* Rayne, Crowley, Notre Dame 36 392 92 0 0.810 484
Alton "Red" Franklin Haynesville 35 365 76 9 0.821 450
Don Shows** Farmerville, Jonesboro-Hodge, Pineville, West
Monroe 32 345 78 0 0.816 423
Dale Weiner St. John, Trafton, Catholic-PC, Catholic-BR 35 317 109 0 0.744 426
Vic Dalrymple Oak Grove 32 312 102 0 0.754 414
Racer Holstead** Tallulah, Tallulah Academy 41 310 155 8 0.664 473
Hank Tierney* West Jefferson, Ponchatoula, Archbishop Shaw 35 309 123 0 0.715 432
Dick McCloskey** Hanson Memorial 39 286 141 6 0.667 433
Frank Monica Lutcher, Riverside, Jesuit, St. Charles 30 284 91 0 0.757 375
George "Dee" Faircloth Vidalia 45 274 197 6 0.581 477
Dutton Wall** Port Sulphur, Welsh, Sacred Heart-VP 38 273 153 2 0.640 428
Johnny Buck** Kinder, Opelousas Catholic 36 271 132 7 0.670 410
L.J. "Hoss" Garrett** Arcadia, Ruston 39 270 122 19 0.680 411
Tim Detillier St. Charles, Lutcher 30 266 112 0 0.704 378
David Currier Kentwood, Bowling Green 31 264 112 0 0.702 376
Charlie Brown** Neville 30 263 66 6 0.794 335
Joe Keller** Reserve 38 262 73 15 0.770 350
Lewis Murray** Bogalusa, Bowling Green 35 259 123 7 0.675 389
Donnie Perron Port Sulphur, Port Barre 29 257 93 0 0.734 350
Jack Salter** Covington 34 256 110 8 0.695 374
Donald Currier Woodland, West Feliciana, Franklinton, Amite 31 254 111 1 0.695 366
Wayne Reese** B.T. Washington, Carver, Washington-Marion, McDonogh 35 39 252 188 0 0.573 440
Carroll Delahoussaye St. Martinville 28 246 92 1 0.727 339
Jimmie Morris Welsh, Loranger 31 243 136 0 0.641 379
Steven Fitzhugh* Ouachita Christian 24 240 78 0 0.755 318
Jimmy Shaver Barbe 27 238 100 0 0.704 338
James Waguespack** St. James, Cecilia, Beau Chene 35 238 158 0 0.601 396
Bobby McHalffrey** Ferriday, Haughton, Plain Dealing Academy 35 237 127 2 0.650 366
Paul Trosclair Eunice 26 237 107 0 0.692 344
Travis Farrar** Springhill 32 236 110 9 0.677 355
Don Jones Wisner, Sterlington, Plaquemine, Crowley, Woodlawn-BR, Patterson 35 236 146 3 0.617 385
Dennis Dunn* Woodlawn-SH, Evangel, Pineville, North DeSoto 24 234 74 0 0.760 308
Henry Crosby** Lincoln, West Jefferson, Douglass 31 229 93 0 0.711 322
Larry Dauterive Winnfield, E. Ascension, Riverside, Opelousas Catholic, East St. John, Opelousas 26 228 85 1 0.728 314
Raymond Peace** Sicily Island 26 228 58 5 0.796 291
Jay Roth Archbishop Rummel 23 228 58 0 0.797 286
Laury Dupont Thibodaux, West St. John, Vandebilt Catholic 27 227 101 0 0.692 328
Roman Bates** Capitol, Christian Life 35 225 158 6 0.586 389
Tommy Minton* Plaquemine, Central Catholic, Vandebilt Catholic 29 225 116 0 0.660 341
Lee Hedges** Byrd, Woodlawn-SH, Captain Shreve 28 216 92 10 0.695 318
Parry LaLande South Cameron 28 215 101 1 0.680 317
Rusty Phelps Newellton, Jennings 27 214 146 0 0.594 360
Woody Boyles** Oak Grove, River Oaks 31 210 83 10 0.710 303
Max Caldarera** Westlake 34 210 165 0 0.560 375
David Franklin* Haynesville 21 207 62 0 0.770 269
Charles Baglio Independence 22 206 61 0 0.772 267
Elton Shaw Assumption, Kentwood, Jewel Sumner, Valley Forge 29 206 109 5 0.652 320
Lucas "Buddy" Marcello Vandebilt Catholic, South Terrebonne 31 205 105 12 0.655 322
Charles "Hoss" Newman** Lake Providence, Winnfield, Benton, Trinity Heights 32 205 119 7 0.630 331
Keith "Moose" Munyan Mangham, LaSalle 27 204 93 6 0.683 303
Bobby Conlin** Brother Martin 27 203 100 5 0.667 308
Tony Reginelli Newman 26 203 63 0 0.763 266
Kirk Crochet Loreauville 28 201 122 0 0.622 323
Robert Hannah River Oaks 27 201 113 0 0.640 314
Mike Mowad Breaux Bridge 26 200 98 0 0.671 298
*Active coach
** Deceased