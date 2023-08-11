McCloskey

Hanson Memorial's Dick McCloskey tops the list for Teche Area coaches with an impressive 286 wins over his 39 year career with the Tigers. 

 LSWA

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association has released the updated all-time wins list for Louisiana pep football and once again two Teche Area legends are included. 

At No. 10 is Hanson Memorial's Richard "Dick" McCloskey, who racked up 286 wins in his 39 years with the Tigers. McCloskey was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, 17 years after his passing. 



Tags