HAMMOND, La. – The No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team enters the 2022 season expecting a team effort to carry the day up front on the defensive side.
Garrett Crawford, John Graves III, Bryce Cage, Cherif Seye, Rodney Sopsher, Tainano Gaulua, Cullan Scott and Darrius Harry are among an experienced group of returners along the defensive line. The returning nucleus and the addition of several talented newcomers gives SLU plenty of options in the trenches.
"Since I've been here, we've had a young offensive line," Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo said. "We head into this season with a group that has come into its own with more experience. We're longer, stronger and deeper on the defensive line than we've been."
Scelfo and his staff are also excited about the amount of options he has up front on the defensive line.
"Being able to rotate guys in and out to keep everyone fresh is going to be important," Scelfo commented. "Ideally we'd like to play 10-12 guys up front with all of those guys playing 20-30 snaps a game. We have some guys who are better at pass rush and some who are better in the run game, so who plays when will be dictated by our opponent that week."
Southeastern will welcome season ticket holders to the Season Ticket Pickup Party Saturday. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. – noon in conjunction with the No. 16/17 Lions' morning practice. SLU supporters the Dukes of Hammond will host a tailgate event in the grassy area adjacent to the Dugas Center for Southeastern Athletics.
The 2022 season of Inside Southeastern Football with Frank Scelfo debuts Sunday. The show will air weekly on the radio home of SLU Football - Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM. Hosted by Scelfo and Allen Waddell, the hour-long show will feature the latest on all things Lion Football.
The debut episode is set for Sunday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. at Gnarly Barley Brewing (1709 Corbin Rd.) in Hammond. The welcome back event will also feature food provided by Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden.
Pour House (505 W. Thomas St.) will serve as the host for the remainder of the season. With the Monday after the season opener doubling as Labor Day, the first show at Pour House will be Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. Starting Sept. 12, the show will air from Pour House on Mondays at 7 p.m. through Nov. 21.
Southeastern opens the 2022 season Sept. 3 at UL Lafayette in a 6 p.m. contest. The home opener is set for Sept. 17 versus Central Connecticut State.