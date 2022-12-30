LSWA

There is a north Louisiana flavor to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State football team with Ouachita Christian quarterback Landon Graves and Homer lineman Walteze Champ claiming Player of the Year honors.

Frank Gendusa, who coached St. Martin’s to the first semifinal berth in school history, was voted Coach of the Year for the squad selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.



