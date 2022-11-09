LHSAA
10 Teche-area football programs have advanced to the 2022 LHSAA prep football playoffs, with several hosting first-round games.

This will be the first season under LHSAA’s new postseason system, where both Select and Non-Select teams are split into four divisions. The top four teams in each Non-Select bracket will receive a first-round BYE and automatically host their second-round game. The top eight Select teams will also receive a BYE and hosting rights in the second round.



