10 Teche-area football programs have advanced to the 2022 LHSAA prep football playoffs, with several hosting first-round games.
This will be the first season under LHSAA’s new postseason system, where both Select and Non-Select teams are split into four divisions. The top four teams in each Non-Select bracket will receive a first-round BYE and automatically host their second-round game. The top eight Select teams will also receive a BYE and hosting rights in the second round.
All state championship games will be played at the Caesar’s Superdome this year, which will last from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 10.
Teche-area playoff matchups for Round 1:
* denotes home team
Non-Select Division I
*10 Westgate vs. 23 Belle Chasse
Will face the winner of No. 7 Slidell vs No. 26 Hammond
Non-Select Division II
*11 St. Martinville vs. 22 DeRidder
Will face the winner of No. 6 Lutcher vs No. 27 Wossman
*15 Erath vs. 18 Eunice
Winner will face No. 2 West Feliciana (BYE)
Non-Select Division III
*13 Loreauville vs. 20 Vidalia
Will face No. 4 St. James (BYE)
Non-Select Division IV
*8 Oak Grove vs. 25 Centerville
Will face the winner of No. 9 Welsh vs No. 24 Varnado
*12 Oakdale vs. 21 Franklin
Will face the winner of No. 5 Haynesville vs No. 28 East Iberville
*6 White Castle vs. 27 Delcambre
Will face the winner of No. 11 Arcadia vs No. 22 Lake Arthur
*15 Jeanerette vs. 18 Delhi
Will face No. 2 Homer (BYE)
Select Division IV
*14 Catholic — N.I. vs. 19 Lake Charles College Prep