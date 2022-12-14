M'Kiyiah Olivier was honored for scoring her 1,000th career point at the conclusion of Highland Baptist's win at home against Catholic High on Saturday.
Olivier accomplished the feat 11 games into her junior season.
As a freshman, she helped the Lady Bears to their first-ever state runner-up finish and was selected second-team all-district after averaging 16 points, eight assists and six steals per game.
As a sophomore, she was named second-team all-state and district MVP with an average of 18 points, eight assists, six steals and four rebounds per game.
Olivier's accomplishment is even more impressive considering that she has shared the court with other prolific scorers such as Marin Barras and Bri Sensley.
"I remember watching Marin get her 1,000th point," she said. "I feel like it's a big accomplishment. My freshman year, we had a team around us. (Opponents) weren't really worried about me.
"My tenth grade year was tough because of the transition of moving from the wing to point guard."
Olivier actually crossed the 1,000-point threshold earlier in the week. The ceremony was moved to Saturday so her father, Carroll Olivier, could attend. Carroll said with a chuckle that the goal was to keep it a secret, but one of her brothers let it slip in a conversation with M'Kiyiah.
"She's spent a lot of time working on her craft in the gym," Carroll Olivier said. "There have been a lot of tough days, pushing work when no one is watching.
"To reach that milestone - it's a shot in the arm. We always try to move the goalposts and move the finish line. The goal this year is very simple: learning how to be a leader when things are going well and when there's adversity. There is also emphasis on being coachable."
M'Kiyiah scored 18 points in the 61-10 win over CHS for the Bears, who are 6-5 with four consecutive wins heading to District 7-1A play beginning this week.
Kiara Comeaux, Logan Boutte and Yvette Olivier, M'Kiyiah's younger sister, are all capable of leading the team in scoring.
Yvette has been regularly scoring in double-figures for the varsity since she was in seventh-grade.
"It takes a team to be able to accomplish individual goals," HBCS coach Carol Sensley said. "It's an honor for M'Kiyiah to be able to accomplish something like that as a junior. It's also a credit to her teammates
"She is so versatile. She's a deadly threat at the 3-point line. She can also break you down and shoot the mid-range, plus she can take it to the basket."
The Bears are in action Tuesday night at Class 4A North Vermilion (6-3), which is No. 5 in the non-select Division II power ratings. The first district game is Thursday at Centerville (0-4).
On Dec. 22, Highland Baptist will travel to Lake Charles to face select Division IV No. 6 Hamilton Christian (6-2). The Bears, No. 4 in Division IV, have a district showdown at No. 3 Central Catholic (7-1) on Dec. 30.