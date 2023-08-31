When Kaleigh Lay worked as an assistant director to a children’s production “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical,” she knew she wanted to one day make it a full-fledged production with adults.
That idea eventually came to the Iberia Performing Arts League and will debut this week, with a cast of more than 20 performing the musical on the Essanee Theatre stage.
At first glance, a musical centered around the popular kids' television show may seem strange, but when Lay saw the production herself she was surprised at how good it was.
“When I got the script, it was so witty and the music was done by great artists,” Lay said. “I just fell in love with it and wanted to see an adult cast because we never get family shows with an adult cast.”
The musical is based on the Nickelodeon animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants and made its world premiere in June 2016 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago. Following a month of previews, the musical opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre in December 2017.
For many of the IPAL cast members, the real draw is the music written by some of the biggest names in the industry. David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and The Flaming Lips are just a few of the authors of the many musical numbers of the show.
“It’s a beast of a show, but it’s a lot of fun,” Ian Bonin, who plays Squidward for the IPAL production, said.
Bonin had previously directed a “SpongeBob” production with kids and said having a cast of adults has been a totally different experience.
“There’s a lot of challenging music, a lot of gimmicks that have to happen,” he said. “There’s rap, there’s country, there’s classic Broadway tap numbers, there’s gospel.”
The stage at the Essanee Theater has also been designed for SpongeBob fans, with the famous pineapple house at the front of the stage.
“It’s a very technical show,” Lay said. “We got a new lighting system last year and we’ve really been playing with the colors.”
Cast members have also been enjoying the performance aspect as well. Angie Sanford, who plays Sandy, said playing a more comedic role on the IPAL stage has been a breath of fresh air.
“I’ve never been in a character role here,” Sanford said. “It’s an original story and it’s very funny.”
Other cast members have been excited to be a part of the nostalgia of SpongeBob. Jay Florsheim, who plays Mr. Krabs, said his kids grew up watching the cartoon and the show will almost be a homecoming for them.
“To be involved with something that my kids loved, this was their Bugs Bunny,” he said. “There’s a lot of adult humor that kids didn’t understand at the time.”
Lay said she hopes the production will act as a kind of end of the summer party for kids and adults. Jell-O shots will be served for adults as they were for last year’s “Rock of Ages” production, and regular Jell-O will also be available for kids.
“I want it to feel like an end of summer beach party,” Lay said. “I’m really excited for people who think it’s just for kids to come and be surprised at how much they like the show. There’s a lot going on with this one.”
“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical” runs Sept. 1-10 at the Essanee Theater. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at tix.com.