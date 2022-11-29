The halls of St. Peter’s Catholic Church were filled with the sounds of holiday music Sunday afternoon as the annual Sounds of the Season concert took place at the historic church.

The free event put on by the Iberia Cultural Resources Association invited the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra to New Iberia where the professional orchestra played a litany of songs that catered to all ages in the Teche Area.



