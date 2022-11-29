The halls of St. Peter’s Catholic Church were filled with the sounds of holiday music Sunday afternoon as the annual Sounds of the Season concert took place at the historic church.
The free event put on by the Iberia Cultural Resources Association invited the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra to New Iberia where the professional orchestra played a litany of songs that catered to all ages in the Teche Area.
Conductor Mariusz Smolij told the audience that the orchestra was playing a mixture of songs that everyone could enjoy as part of the event.
The pews of the church were filled from front to back with a packed crowd of people in the local community ready to kick off the holiday season with symphony music.
After the event, Doc Voorhies hosted a Patron Party. The donations made at the party will allow the association to continues to give the community free events like the Sounds of the Season.
The Iberia Cultural Recourses Association works every year to provide a full concert season for New Iberia that is completely free to the general public. The concerts, which are all conducted by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, allow New Iberia to be the only city in Acadiana that provide high quality free symphonies to local residents free of charge.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.