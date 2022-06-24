After 35 years of practicing dentistry in New Iberia, Dr. Todd Babineaux is moving off to a new venture while his son Dr. Brooks Babineaux takes over the family practice.
Todd Babineaux, a New Iberia native and class 1977 Catholic High School alumnus, has operated his dentistry practice on Rue de Onetta de Onetta since 1987.
Although his original aspiration was to be a dentist, Babineaux said his life changed in college when he had a dentist appointment with Dr. David Doerle.
“When I left that appointment I saw in my car and thought, ‘If I could learn to do what that guy did I would always have friends,’” Babineaux said. “I told my parents after that I was going to be a dentist instead of a pediatrician and they nearly fell out of their shoes.”
Babineaux graduated from the LSU School of Dentistry, and has run a successful dentistry practice that includes being a four time Best of the Teche winner.
Despite his success, Babineaux said he has felt the desire to become an instructor for a long time. After getting involved in teaching continuing education courses to dentists around the country, Babineaux said his wife Gwen encouraged him to apply at the LSU School of Dentistry.
“Last summer I decided to get ahold of the people at the dental school and see if they had any jobs,” he said. “I drove over there in June and they hired me on the spot.”
Since then, Babineaux has been teaching part-time while also performing his usual dentistry work. When a full-time job opportunity was made available, Babineaux jumped at the chance and will begin teaching full-time on July 1.
Taking over his practice is his son Dr. Brooks Babineaux. Although the Babineaux’s have six children, Brooks was the only one who followed his father’s footsteps in becoming a dentist.
“Growing up, I tried a bunch of different things,” Brooks Babineaux said. “I even played in a band, but I always came back to dentistry. I like to work with my hands and I like talking with people.”
Brooks Babineaux is a 2003 Catholic High School graduate and ultimately graduated from the LSU School of Dentistry in 2013.
After working with his father, Brooks took a job at the Abbeville Community Health Center where he stayed for about six years.
Returning to New Iberia to practice dentistry is an exciting prospect, he said.
“The people are so great, it’s a great place to have a family and everyone is so approachable and welcoming,”
Brooks said he hopes to make the transition as seamless as possible, with not only the same staff still being there but also the same dental philosophy.
“I’m very similar to him and we have very similar treatment philosophies,” Brooks said. “I’m thrilled to be back home and serving the community.”