The Diocese of Lafayette is hosting a silent auction to benefit local pregnancy centers around Acadiana, including New Iberia.
“Now more than ever, our local pregnancy centers need your help to provide resources to mothers and their unborn children,” according to a prepared statement.
The first annual silent auction is held in conjunction with the annual ecumenical Bishop's Pro-Life Rose Dinner & Awards, benefiting the six area pregnancy centers and the Office of Pro-Life Apostolate. The Silent Auction is now live and it will close during the dinner Saturday at 7 p.m.
The pregnancy centers include The Desormeaux Foundation's Women's Center of Lafayette, A Pregnancy Center and Clinic in Lafayette, The Unexpected Pregnancy Center in New Iberia, Vermillion Women's Resource Center in Abbeville, The New Life Pregnancy Center Mamou and the Opelousas Pregnancy Center.
Auction items include experience packages including a trip with Cajun Country Swamp Tours and a Louisiana crawfish excursion.
Other items include a trip to the Gulf Coast, various religious artwork and food and wine box sets.
The 2022 Bishop’s Rose Dinner will take place Saturday and include awards befitting the six area pregnancy centers and the Office of Pro-Life Apostolate.
Keynote speaker for the event will be Kimberly Shultz.
Shultz is a wife, mother of three boys, and a mother of 24 years to a remarkable young man, according to a prepared statement. She has a degree in elementary education and is currently working in St. Tammany parish high schools teaching the new state mandated adoption education curriculum for Louisiana Right to Life.
The event will take place at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s ballroom. It is sponsored by Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.