The Unexpected Pregnancy Center in New Iberia is one of several pregnancy centers to be benefitted by a silent auction held by the Diocese of Lafayette. 

The Diocese of Lafayette is hosting a silent auction to benefit local pregnancy centers around Acadiana, including New Iberia.

“Now more than ever, our local pregnancy centers need your help to provide resources to mothers and their unborn children,” according to a prepared statement.



