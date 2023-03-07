GOP 4 Gov candidate - 1
Former Louisiana Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson.

Former Louisiana Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson became the only major Democratic candidate to enter the governor’s race Monday, emphasizing his record of working in a bipartisan manner to build roads and bridges across the state.

“We will always face obstacles. To overcome them requires leaders that will work with everyone, at all levels of government, regardless of party or ideology,” Wilson said in a campaign video released Monday. “From fighting crime in our cities to flooding in our homes and businesses.”



