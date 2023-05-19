Top Row (L to R) Duy Tran, Jake Shelton, Cameron Savoy, Billy Mora, Dax Mogerman, Kade Gil, and Cameron Wolfe. Bottom Row (L to R) Sarah LeBlanc, Jada Hughes, Bailey Bernard, Marrisa Darby, and Lacy Dore.
Acadiana Christian School celebrated the Class of 2023 on May 18 at the New Iberia Campus of Our Savior’s Church.
Two valedictorians and one salutatorian led the class of 12 graduates and 1 honorary graduate. Seven seniors in the class graduated with honors.
They selected “I’ll Always Remember You” by Miley Cyrus as their class song. Their class motto is, “We have been through the storm, we have been through it all. But when we come together, we will never fall,” written by ACS Senior Cameron Savoy.
They chose Baby Blue as their class color and the Pink Hibiscus as their class flower. Their class scripture is Psalms 91:2, “This I declare about the Lord; He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; He is my God and I trust Him.”
The class celebrated the life of their fallen classmate and honorary graduate, Christopher Simmons, who tragically passed in December 2021. A chair adorned with the cap and gown of ACS sat amongst his fellow graduates so he could join them on this day of excitement.
This year’s ACS Valedictorians are Jada Hughes and Duy Tran, each with a grade point average of 4.3, and Cameron Wolfe is the Salutatorian with a 4.1 GPA.
Aidan Milford is a 22 year-old ULL graduate from Slidell, LA. He is passionate about Louisiana's natural beauty and its preservation. Beyond writing, Aidan enjoys writing music and producing short films.