Acadiana Christian School celebrated the Class of 2023 on May 18 at the New Iberia Campus of Our Savior’s Church.

Two valedictorians and one salutatorian led the class of 12 graduates and 1 honorary graduate. Seven seniors in the class graduated with honors.







Aidan Milford

