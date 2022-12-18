Rooster BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Dec 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Watson walks near a damaged home in the Southport subdivision Saturday. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Watson points to a damaged apartment building near his home in Southport. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now A mobile home in the Southport subdivision was part of the tornado that damaged several places in the area. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian December 18, 2022 16 hrs ago Most Popular Lewis ends nine year run as Mount Calvary pastor Randall-Bashay shines in NISH's 67-39 rout of Catholic High Buck 140’s excellent adventures include crossing river four times Female suspect wanted for murder in New Iberia turns herself in Cousin looking forward to second split in West Zone BREAKING: Police have name of murder suspect and need your help Loreauville's Alexander making waves in the transfer portal Holiday packages driving increases of Porch Piracy Broussard returns to SMSH team to lead Tigers to victory over LRCA Crochet sets release dates for 100K bass fingerlings