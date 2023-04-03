Robert Burke Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Why Is The Teche Area Important To You:My family has been in the area circa 1850 and I wanted to preserve and carry on the legacy. Besides, you cannot beat the culture of the community.What Do You Do For Fun:I have a 16-month-old daughter that keeps me plenty entertained.Any Hobbies:Outside of work, I enjoy fishing, hiking and really anything to do with the outdoors.Who Are Your Role Models:I have always looked up to my grandfather, Dracos Burke. I was fortunate enough to spend a significant amount of time growing up around him and he shared his values, morals and principles with me.What Are Some Of Your Future Plans Or Goals:In order to stay up with a changing economy to best meet my client's needs, I intend to further my professional education and to be involved in community activities.Is There Anything Else You Would Like To Say:I feel blessed to be in Iberia Parish where the people are friendly and appreciate the beauty of the area. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Eight-plus pound reds carry SFA crew to big win in opener Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week New Iberia's Johnny Indest is an 'unbeatable treasure' and Citizen of the Year Breaux's Flowers under new ownership Musical history of New Iberia told A 10.3-pound beauty highlights Verret’s first trip to Bussey Brake Fishing tournament cheaters enter guilty pleas BERRY TALES: A reminder of the beauty that is Acadiana DIVORCES Drugs, guns off the streets after arrest