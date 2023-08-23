I am pleased to report that Coteau Waterworks has recently completed a six-week project culminating with the installation of a new 12’’ raw water influent header inside our water treatment plant. That new and larger header, in conjunction with cleaning and flushing all remaining raw water piping, has increased raw water flow to our plant from approximately 650 gallons per minute (GPM) to 1,200 GPM. That raw water flow has
allowed our three water filters to operate at maximum capacity, with the ability to produce 1,050 GPM of potable water.
There is still work to do. Tweaks and adjustments will continue, but I feel that the capacity issue for our residents has been drastically minimized. Coteau Waterworks reminds everyone that minimizing excess water usage is always best practice, especially during this time of extreme drought. Coteau Waterworks will continue evaluating and upgrading all aspects of our plant and department. I thank you for the continued support.
In addition, I would like to draw attention to the Iberia Parish Library which has completed another summer of successful programming and has shifted gears for the 2023-2024 academic year. I am pleased to report a new partnership between the Library and the Louisiana Department of Health. This initiative, which will run through September 15th, will focus on providing hygiene items for local middle school students.
For a list of items needed, please contact the library at 337-364-7024 or the Iberia Parish Health Unit at 337-373-0021. Items can be dropped off at any library branch (Main, St. Peter, Parkview, Coteau, Jeanerette, Loreauville, Lydia). Your contributions will be greatly appreciated. These supplies will provide needed items which will allow our students to have a successful school year.
Iberia Parish Library is also offering its Fall 2023 Online Resource Guide which may be found at the library’s website: iberialibrary.org. This publication is a valuable tool for identifying the library’s diverse offerings.
I would like to close with a safety reminder. Please exercise caution in our school zones and be aware of children traveling to and from bus stops. Let’s all do our part to provide a safe and successful school year for our youth.