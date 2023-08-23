I am pleased to report that Coteau Waterworks has recently completed a six-week project culminating with the installation of a new 12’’ raw water influent header inside our water treatment plant. That new and larger header, in conjunction with cleaning and flushing all remaining raw water piping, has increased raw water flow to our plant from approximately 650 gallons per minute (GPM) to 1,200 GPM. That raw water flow has

allowed our three water filters to operate at maximum capacity, with the ability to produce 1,050 GPM of potable water.



