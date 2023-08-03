heat
Four-year-old Michael Martin plays in the splash pad at New Iberia City Park Tuesday as the city faced scorching heat temperatures. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Six-year-old Spencer Boutte ran happily back and forth around the splash pad at West End Park Tuesday afternoon, playing with the facility’s newly installed equipment with other friends.

“It’s hot!” Boutte said, when asked why he was out in the park only a few weeks before the kickoff of the school year.



