One of the final steps to two railroad crossings in downtown New Iberia was passed Wednesday night by the Iberia Parish Council.
According to New Iberia City Councilman David Broussard, who addressed the council at Wednesday’s meeting, the project is 20 years in the making with the resolution passed one of hte final steps for railroad arms and lights along two intersections along Washington Street.
“The manager informed me he is waiting for the legal work for the acquisition of the property necessary for the control box,” Broussard said. “I thought we did this a year ago, somewhere it got stuck.”
“I think everyone wants this done,” he added. “New Iberia is a busy city and these railroad tracks run through the center of town.”
Legal counsel Ian Alpha said the project had been approved a year ago, but a change in location had caused for the measure to be reintroduced to the council.
“It was originally in the courthouse parking lot,” Alpha said. “I’m not sure who asked to move it to the adjoining property, but to maintain the parking at the courthouse the property appraisal took longer than expected.”
The project will include BNSF Railway upgrading railroad signaling and drainage now that the rights of way are acquired. The project locations include the intersection of Iberia and French streets, which was the locatin needing the servitude requirements.
The state Department of Transportation and Development has been interested in adding railway safety in the Washington Street area due to several crossings existing within close proximity to each other in that location.
Broussard, who has led the cause for railway safety in the area for years, said that $3 million was dedicated in state funding to allow the project to happen.