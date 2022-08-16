Bralen
Bralen Trahan and key veterans set to build on success in defensive backfield.

LAFAYETTE – Despite the loss of two starting safeties, one to graduation and one to the NFL, the cupboard is far from bare at the position as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football team moves closer to officially opening its 2022 season under head coach Michael Desormeaux.

Bolstered by the return of starter Bralen Trahan and experienced veterans Kam Pedescleaux, Brandon Bishop, Patrick Mensah and Tyrone Lewis, Jr., the back end of the Ragin' Cajuns defense should be poised to have another banner year.



