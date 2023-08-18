The city of New Iberia and the Iberia African American Historical Society (IAAHS) celebrated the life of worldwide activist, Queen Mother Moore.
Queen Mother Moore, born as Audley Moore, was an incredibly influential leader of the international Civil Rights Movement who actively promoted African-American reparations until her death in 1997.
In the late 1950's, Moore petitioned the United Nations, fighting for genocide, for land and reparations. When she visited Ghana in 1972, the Vishanti People gave her the chief title, Queen Mother.
She worked as an activist for over 60 years and rubbed shoulders with the likes of Nelson Mandela and Rosa Parks.
The event held was divided into two parts. The first part culminated in the unveiling of the official Queen Mother Moore historical marker in front of the cultural landmark, Da Berry Fresh Market.
It was attended by a few local leaders from around the community including Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Milton Belanger representing Parish President M. Larry Richard.
“The goal for me is that our citizens, our young people, to know their history; for us as an entire community to celebrate our diversity. We are stronger by all of our histories working together," DeCourt said.
The second part officially opened to the public the Iberia African American Historical Society Center for Research and Learning on the second floor of the Shadows-on-the-Teche Visitor Center.
Jordan Richardson, the former project coordinator for digital collections at the IAAHS, introduced the new research and learning center by emphasizing its importance in preserving history.
“We have to foster a place where people will know their history won't be twisted as it has been, where it won't be taken advantage of and where it will be reflected accurately," Richardson said.
He also emphasized the importance to the local community of finding and gathering the rich history on display.
“We can't do any of this without reaching out to community members near and far because they have the records we need, and they have the participation we need,” Richardson said.
Dr Phoebe Hayes, founder of IAAHS, discussed her time volunteering at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Library looking for black history stored in its halls. To her dismay, of all the books of great New Iberian doctors, businessmen and soldiers, not one held a black name. This confused her, as she personally has family that served in the military as far back as the Civil War.
"If you go in the cemeteries and graveyards around Iberia Parish, you'll see military markers and you'll see these men and women lying at rest, and some of their headstones say killed in action, but their service, their sacrifice and their families' sacrifices never got mentioned. Their story was never told," Hayes said.
She welcomed local portrait artist Jeremy Young to present his portrait of Queen Mother Moore. When he flipped it around, the entire room gasped in awe at his work. He donated the piece to IAAHS.
Finally, she thanked the National Trust and Richardson for helping to establish the research center.
Here, they unveiled their digitized collection of the rich history of hundreds of black Iberians which features multiple collections of work found at the Iberia Library.
Two Queen Mother Moore historians and biographers appeared at the event. First, Dr. Ashley Farmer wrote an upcoming biography of Mother Moore and recounted stories about Mother Moore's legacy and experience that shaped her into the legend she became. She told the story of a young Queen Mother Moore living in New Iberia.
"Her grandmother told her to get down low and she does, she can hear the familiar hooves of a horse-drawn carriage, but what's breaking up the rhythm, the clack, clack, clack, clack, is a body dragging along behind it,” Farmer said.
When Queen Mother Moore left New Iberia, she never really looked back, according to Farmer. It wasn't until her 80's and 90's that she started looking back at her own history.
Next, Tiffany Caeser, another Queen Mother Moore historian, emphasized Moore’s international outreach . She celebrated in countries around the globe including Ghana, South Africa and England.
As a former fifth grade teacher at Hopkins Elementary, Caeser used IAAHS markers and local murals to teach her students a complete history of New Iberia, including the Bunk Johnson mural found on the Da Berry Fresh Market, which is where she first learned about Queen Mother Moore. Anytime she'd enter the shop, owner Carl Cooper had pictures of Queen Mother Moore plastered around the shop, and he repeatedly asked her if she knew Queen Mother. He kept Queen Mother Moore’s memory alive in the community.
The remaining family of Queen Mother Moore, including her son Thomas Warner, flew in from New York City to celebrate the activist’s storied legacy. She had quite an extensive family with two named after Mother Moore's husband, St. Cyr.
Thomas Warner gave a passionate speech about his life and experiences having been raised by Mother Moore. She was a very different person in their family. As a child living in Harlem, she sat him down and showed him a sign depicting a lynching. He couldn't believe it, but she showed him what and why she fought for so long.
"She said, ‘Son, we're in the struggle. This is a struggle. It still is today. It's a struggle.’ She would be very disappointed today to see what we're going through as a people,” Warner said.
She was a humble soul and didn't boast about her exploits. Her granddaughter, Audley Warner, realized it when she took a trip with Mother Moore to Africa when she was nine and the people there welcomed her so readily and named her Queen of the Vishanti.
"After we left Africa, we stayed as guests with four different world leaders. That’s when I realized, ‘Oh, she is someone special.’ It was my first time seeing who she really was," said Audley.
The executive director of the Shadows-on-the-Teche, Dr. John Warner Smith, delivered a poignant poem called "Sermon of the Dreamers" which commemorates the plight of eight black leaders who were expelled from New Iberia in 1944. It gripped the audience, who listened with baited breath, as he spoke with such gravitas. After seven minutes of passionate reading, he stopped, receiving a much-deserved standing ovation.
Dr. Hayes started the IAAHS alongside her husband so they could have an organization supporting them as they discovered little pieces of history. She said the organization moved well beyond her expectations and is very grateful to everyone who made it happen.
“I want to thank the IAAHS for all that they've done to keep the history of African Americans, not just alive, but you teach it and do the research. There’s so much history that has been lost and all we have to do is just dig it up and then use that history to teach the community so we can all be enlightened together,” Dr. Hayes said.