Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Qualifying for the Nov. 8 election begins Wednesday and ends Friday in the Teche Area.

Seats that will be up for grabs during the election include a U.S. Senate seat as well as the U.S. Congressional seat for the Third District currently occupied by Rep. Clay Higgins.

In local elections, every seat of the Iberia Parish School Board, St. Martin Parish School Board and St. Mary School Board will be on the ballot for the election.

The Public Service Commissioner seat for District 4, which Iberia Parish is a part of, will be open for those seeking to qualify for the two day period as well.

In St. Mary Parish, the town of Baldwin will be holding elections for the mayoral seat currently occupied by Abel Prejean as well as the Baldwin Board of Alderman.

The position of chief of police, which is a voted on position in Baldwin, will be on the ballot as well.

Those seeking to qualify for any of the seats can do so by going to the Iberia, St. Martin or St. Mary Clerk of Clerk offices, depending on their parish.



Tags