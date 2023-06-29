QDog Café owner Quinten Adcock loves to serve memories in his meals.
Adcock has always enjoyed cooking. But being a chef wasn’t his first career choice. Working in law enforcement all the way to insurance sales, Adcock knew his passion wasn’t behind a desk but behind a grill.
After COVID-19 started, Adcock, a Loreauville native, knew his life was about to change for the better.
“I always loved to cook and I think that it was always kind of a dream to open up a restaurant,” Adcock said. “But I always said I would never do it unless I went to school for it.”
During the pandemic, Adcock’s dream was soon to be a reality. He attended and graduated from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Co.
Even long before he was learning the foundations of French cooking from Auguste Escoffier himself, Adcock was always showing that passion for food through the lens for his family and friends to see. Aptly calling it “QDog Café,” it wasn’t a surprise to anyone that he would soon be putting that name to good use.
He had people asking where they could get those dishes he had on display. According to Adcock, though, it wasn’t even a dream at the time.
“Wherever we did purchase the food truck, there was no other way to go but QDog Café,” Adcock said.
QDog Café is a local food truck and opened in February of 2021 and is going on their third year, located at 833 E Main St at the old Little River Inn. QDog Café is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Sunday and closed on Monday.
Thanks to his good friends, Richard and Lori Hurst, owners of Poor Boy's Riverside Inn in Broussard, he was able to park his truck on the Teche at the old Little River Inn. Its the best of both worlds for both of them.
“They have Riverside Inn in Lafayette so getting here to do general things around the property is kind of tough on their schedule, so having someone here is a win-win for them,” Adcock said. “And utilizing their location is a win-win for me.”
The iconic red and black logo with a chef’s hat can be seen on the food truck, specializing in one thing.
“Making people happy,” Adcock said.
QDog Café serves hamburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, loaded fries, regular fries, onion rings, and local plate lunches weekly that so many grew up eating. From meatball stew to red beans and rice, its like stepping into your grandma’s kitchen all over again.
QDog Café is also home to the beignet burger.
Yep, you heard that correct: a beignet burger. A special creation by Adcock made of one-third pound hamburger patty with colby jack cheese, smoky bacon and a strawberry perverses, sitting between two beignet buns.
And yes, before you ask, the beignets are topped with powdered sugar.
“If you can’t wear it, did you really eat it,” Adcock said.
After opening and succeeding for these last two-plus years, Adcock was asked by local culinary students who want to open their own food truck what are the biggest challenges that they could face.
“The thing that they don’t know is how much time and dedication it takes to open this thing up,” Adcock said. “It's not easy and if it was easy, everybody would do it.”
Its a hard profession for some, but for the ones who love what they do 24-seven, seven days a week, 365 days a year like Adcock, it's worth it. The lines can be long and the orders can be even longer, but there is one thing that drives him each and everyday.
“It's the opportunity to give someone nostalgia in a bite of food,” Adcock said.
Adcock recalls a conversation he had with a dear, old friend of his, Mrs. Iris. One day he made a classic cajun dish called “debris,” which is the organ meats of a cow. You won’t find a recipe in many cookbooks. You can try to Google it, but you might not have any luck.
Served over rice, it's an old time dish that not many cook anymore. One day Adcock decided to make it and it was a hit by the locals. Mrs. Iris called up Adcock to try it and to see if it was as good as her mom’s.
“When she contacted me and said it was as good as her moms and that she has been gone for 25 years,” Adcock said, emotionally remembering that special moment between the two. “And to give her that in a bite of food, meant a whole hell of a lot. That’s better than anything I can think of.”
When someone tastes a bite of Adcock’s food, and they are taken back to a special time when they were young, that’s nostalgia to him..
“When they say Cajun food and cook with love, that’s the ultimate meaning,” Adcock said. “You’ve given them something and it almost takes it to a whole 'nother level.”