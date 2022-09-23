I received a certified letter in the mail yesterday addressed to a “Robert S. DeSmit.” Although the name sounded vaguely familiar, I didn’t think that I knew such a person ... other than myself.
Well, when you receive such letter from a chief prosecutor, you have no choice but to respond. Especially when this letter was for a Robert S. DeSmit to respond to a felony charge.
So I am.
Yes, my first name is Robert and my middle name is Scott. Some people already know that.
The certified letter was actually intended for a someone else and I was not him.
The name issue began, I suppose, in a small hospital.
On the day I was born, the nurses all gathered ’round and gazed in wide wonder at the joy they had found. Then they asked my parents what they were going to name me.
My parents for some reason decided to name me Robert Scott but also decided that since my father’s first name is Robert that they would call me by my middle name.
Why? Because they didn’t want anyone calling me “Junior.”
“That’s for race car drivers and hillbillies,” is what I believed they said.
My mother also tells me that “You were named after your dad but I didn’t want you to be called little Bob or, worse yet, Bobby. It just seemed normal to name you after your dad but I liked the name Scott so that is what we called you.”
So henceforth I was to be called Scott.
It wasn’t a problem until I attended kindergarten.
“Robert ... Robert ... Robert?”
I was listed as absent from school 145 times that year for failure to say, “Present!”
Anyway, I was fine with being called by my middle name and when I was feeling pretentious I would often sign my homework, if I believed I did a particularly good job, “R. Scott DeSmit.”
It never really was a problem until I had to begin filing income taxes, going to medical appointments and trying to cash checks at the bank.
I missed one doctor’s appointment because of my name.
“Robert. Robert? Robert? Guess he’s not here.”
I was there, reading a magazine printed three years earlier, and I was still there 20 minutes later when I overheard them officially canceling my appointment.
“But I’m here,” I cried. “It’s me. Really.”
“Well, you didn’t answer when we called you and now it’s too late. You have to make another appointment.”
At the bank the tellers, who I know have seen me in there 100 times, will inevitably give me the “eye,” as in, “I don’t see an account here under the name of Scott DeSmit” and then they reach under the counter for the panic button as I try to explain “It’s under Robert” and then they give me another “eye” and tell me to prove it by producing some sort of ID.
Sigh.
The only other shortcoming to all this is that there aren’t many famous “Scotts” in the world.
“Who you named after?” I get asked.
“Uh, Scott Baio?”
So, you see Mr. Prosecutor, it is not that I am ashamed of my first name. Robert is a fine first name and I have nothing against any Roberts at all.
Don’t bother searching the court records for any previous felony and/or misdemeanor convictions I may or may not have. Because at this point, anything I did as a kid has probably been wiped from the record!
Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter with the Daily Iberian. You can contact him at desmitmail@ yahoo.com.