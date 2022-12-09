USA Today, CNN, Fox News and thousands of other news outlets across the country have run political stories the last two weeks as their top story.
However, a Google search revealed the top search at 1.1 million has to do with fast food restaurants, chicken sandwiches and ways to use the mac and cheese on the Chick-fil-A menu.
This was breathlessly reported by influencers on social media.Then some newspapers.
"Local diners lose their minds," one headline read in an actual real newspaper.
"The word is out and has spread like wildfire," one restaurant owner said. "We were supposed to get our teams ready for the stampede."
Hmmmm? Customers out of their minds spreading wildfire and stampeding into restaurants?
Call Netflix. I think we have another "Walking Dead" here.
It reminded me of an actual headline a few years ago, "The rumors are true! Chick-fil-A just got cheesier!"
Personally, I dispelled all the rumors at the time because I just could not believe that Chick-fil-A would be that outrageous as to add mac and cheese to its menu. What a pleasant surprise.
Do you remember Olive Garden trying to get in the craze?
Olive Garden would offer a few lucky customers a chance for a lifetime never-ending pasta pass.
For $100, you could get a nine-week pass allowing you unlimited pasta, toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks.
For an extra $400, the pass becomes a lifetime pass, which only expires upon death, which will happen within two weeks of eating pasta every day.
A good trade-off for some, I imagine.
Oh, the passes, by the way, sold out in one second, quicker than tickets for Stones concert.
We are all about the food in this nation, the most obese nation outside the Pacific Islands, in the world.
Yes, we are fat and not necessarily happy.
We are bombarded with food. We can't wait to try the DOUBLE WHOPPER! after the big announcement. Wait! Burger King just announced a TRIPLE WHOPPER!
Who in their right mind would order just a plain old 700-calorie Whopper when you could get a 1,300-calorie triple Whopper for just a couple bucks more?
Make sure to upsize with a quadruple-size fries and a diet Coke please because I'm watching my calorie count.
We take French fries and drizzle melted cheese, bacon on them. We dump onion rings and bacon and hockey-puck size layers of cheese on our burgers.
Every fast-food joint tries to outdo each other by adding more fat and salt and concocting all kinds of ways to alter our waistlines. You can't just get a chocolate shake anymore. You get a shake with chunks of seven different kinds of candy bar.
There was a time a few years back when the push was on to downsize fast-food. That lasted about a week after it was found that no one wanted a cheeseburger at one restaurant while the other was offering a triple- decker cheeseburger topped with fries, bacon, onion rings and a donut.
They call it the Fast Food Wars.
We've had burger wars and chicken wars and fry wars and breakfast sandwich wars and now we have a mac and cheese war.
Two weeks after Chick-fil-A launched a pre-emptive strike KFC did this:
"KFC reignites the fast food wars with mac and cheese bowls!" read the CNN headline. Just how does KFC try to out-do Chick-fil-A?
By topping its mac and cheese with popcorn chicken.
This is a real paragraph written by a real reporter on a real news site:
"Popeyes' announcement of a new chicken sandwich ignited the Great Chicken Sandwich War, which was really just fast food brands arguing on Twitter over who has the best sandwich. KFC was oddly quiet during the brawl, and this announcement may explain why."
Yes, It does explain a lot of of things.
We love our food and the nation's War on Obesity, just like the War on Drugs and the War on Poverty has failed miserably.
(Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com)