A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups.

The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities and common carriers across the state, with the exception of New Orleans, with a focus on “ensuring customers are provided safe, adequate and reliable service, at rates that are just and reasonable, equitable and economically sound,” according to the PSC website.



