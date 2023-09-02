PHOTO GALLERY: See over 140 kids perform in halftime show By JOHN ANDERSON THE DAILY IBERIAN John Anderson Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 2, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daily Iberian Sports Director Matthew Louviere captured the Loreauville High School Junior Tigerettes coached by the high school dance team during halftime Thursday night.The gallery is here: Close Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Photos by Matthew Louviere Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOTO GALLERY: Tigerette's Dance Clinic performance Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Photos by Matthew Louviere Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports School Systems John Anderson Editor Author twitter Author email Follow John Anderson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 2, 2023 16 hrs ago Most Popular Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week, Presented by HMGD Jeanerette to hold first French bread festival What a ‘wacky’ way to finish 2023 as Theriot, Savoy catch 1 to be No.1 The 16 marriage licenses from the Iberia Parish Clerk fo the Courts office Ricky Gonsoulin announces withdrawal from Parish Presidents race OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Baquet, others looking forward to CHS Fishing’s 3rd year in LHSBN Public help sought in locating Iberia Parish woman ‘We’re going to have a piece of our parish missing:' Local church members reflect on impact of two special figures A birthday like no other: Hebert celebrates 68th on stage at Cajun Muscle TWO VIDEOS: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in New Iberia with injuries