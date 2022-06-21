Iberia Parish veterans will have a concert dedicated just for them Sunday when the Iberia Cultural Resources Association performs its 11th annual “Stars and Stripes – A Musical Celebration” Sunday.
The annual concert honors veterans in the area with patriotic music from the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra based out of Lafayette is able to perform in New Iberia for free thanks to the work of the ICRA and patrons who support the organization.
Organizer Nelwyn Hebert said about 40 veterans have called ahead of time for their spot at the concert, and others are encouraged to do so.
“We’ll have a wide selection of music, and it’s all free,” Hebert said.
Veterans attending the concert will have the opportunity to take a picture in the lobby of the Sugar Cane Festival Building, and Hebert said any veteran attending is encouraged to show up between 1:45 and 2:30 p.m. to take advantage of that opportunity.
The names of attending veterans will also be mentioned during the concert as part of the event’s way to recognize local people in the area who have served in the military.
The musical selections for the concert will include patriotic music, jazz, Broadway and World War II era music during the performance, which starts at 3 p.m. at the Sugar Cane Festival Building.
The concert displays a wide variety of genres to cater to music lovers of all stripes, and is not restricted to just military or patriotic music.
The concert is being put on in conjunction with LHC Group. Other sponsors include Sir Speedy, Iberia Parish Government, Acadiana Lifestyle, The Daily Iberian and KANE 1240 who will also be broadcasting the concert through its radio station for those that cannot make the trip to the Sugar Cane Festival Building.
The concert is one of four free concerts put on by the ICRA each year. Thanks to local patronage, the organization is able to book the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra annually for a free concert to the public.
For more information or to be placed on the veteran list, call Hebert at 337-967-2018.