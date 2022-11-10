Starting and growing a business is challenging, even in the best of times. But these are not the best of times, and Congress could soon make it even harder for small businesses to compete and grow.

A bill from Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and John Cornyn (R-TX) is gaining momentum — and if it passes, big corporations will find it easier to pilfer their smaller competitors’ patented ideas and designs. The “Patent Trial and Appeal Board Reform Act of 2022,” as the bill is called, could snuff out many of the small firms — and much of the innovation — that power America’s economy.



