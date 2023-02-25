Park Avenue to undergo construction BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Feb 25, 2023 54 sec ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Construction work on Park Avenue between Ann Street to Calhoun Street will begin starting Monday.The work is being conducted by Southern Constructors LLC. and will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Construction work will also take place on most Saturdays.Street construction is anticipated to last approximately one month, weather permitting.During construction it will be necessary at times to limit access to the construction area with a road closure and detour traffic around the work area.Road closure signs, barricades and detour signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic.Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel and oil on the roadway.The City of New Iberia advises motorists in the area to be on the lookout for work crews and equipment, and to exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near the construction zone. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Motor Vehicles Construction Industry Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Oh, Mickey, you’re so fine!: NISH cheerleaders make history at Walt Disney World Acadiana Regional Airport fuels up F-18's Suspect in Sunday's Iberia Parish homicide now in custody Gardenview celebrates Mardi Gras Pellerin 'honored' for Teacher of the Year Award Mayor vetoes Cleco agreement Sunday fatal accident claims lives of two family members St. Martin Parish man killed in Sunday shooting in Lafayette 'I'm really excited': NISH baseball brimming with optimism as season kicks off ARREST REPORTS