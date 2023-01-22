Parish committee appointments announced BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Jan 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Iberia Parish Council Chairman Warren Gachassin has announced appointments for each of the council's committees. Councilman Brian Napier was appointed as chairman for the council’s Executive Committee. Michael Landry was named as Vice Chairman.For the Finance Committee, Eugene Olivier was appointed as chairman. Marcus Broussard was appointed as the committee’s vice-chairman.The Public Health and Safety Committee will have Scott Saunier service as committee chairman, with Tommy Pollard serving as the vice-chairman of the committee.Finally, James Trahan was appointed as chairman of the Public Works Committee. Chad Maturin was appointed as the vice-chairman.Committees meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month upon the adjournment of the meetings of the Iberia Parish Council.The assignments became effective on Jan. 17. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Job Market Politics Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian January 22, 2023 12 hrs ago Most Popular Stein's Superette demolition marks end of an era NISH senior chosen as Iberia Student of the Year New Iberia woman arrested in shooting in Terrabonne Parish Former New Iberia resident Mark Stroud ices a new spin on fishing hole ARREST REPORTS Traffic accident claims life of Jeanerette man in Alabama DIVORCES BUILDING PERMITS - IBERIA PARISH ARREST REPORTS Lewis fitting in perfectly on the court at UL