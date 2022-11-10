The holiday season is upon us -- and it seems to be here sooner every year. In this busy world we live in, we all should look for opportunities to find meaningful ways to give back.
Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day are some of the busiest days of the year for volunteering and for charities with holiday programs. With immeasurable generosity and selflessness, volunteers share their time and talent to improve our community and help our community’s most vulnerable residents – the homeless, the hungry, the elderly, the uninsured, at-risk youth and the disabled.
Many other organizations throughout our community including the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce offer various opportunities for individuals, groups and families to volunteer. There’s no better gift than to give together as a family unit, and studies show family volunteer experience for
children leads to greater community involvement as adults. There is evidence that volunteering can improve your health. Volunteering can also boost your career options.
Giving time isn’t the only way to support non-profit organizations over the holidays; investing financially in a non-profit is important too. Most important of all, consider creating a new holiday tradition for yourself and your family this year.
With so much interest in holiday volunteering, it’s easy to overlook that nonprofits can use your help the rest of the year. Ask your agency of choice whether they need you other days of the year, too. Let us also use this time to encourage everyone to give and become a volunteer. There are many worthy causes in our community that need our help.
Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. said “Everyone can be great because anyone can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t even have to make your subject and and your verb agree to serve … You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” Let’s all make life better for one
another. Give today, invest in our community, volunteer.