The holiday season is upon us -- and it seems to be here sooner every year. In this busy world we live in, we all should look for opportunities to find meaningful ways to give back.

Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day are some of the busiest days of the year for volunteering and for charities with holiday programs. With immeasurable generosity and selflessness, volunteers share their time and talent to improve our community and help our community’s most vulnerable residents – the homeless, the hungry, the elderly, the uninsured, at-risk youth and the disabled.



