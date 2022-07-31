Sugar is one of the most basic – yet fundamental – building blocks of the nation’s food supply.
Our team at Texas A&M’s Agricultural and Food Policy Center (AFPC) just completed a study of the importance of the sugar industry to the economic health of the U.S. economy. We found the production and sale of sugar in the United States supports more than 150,000 jobs and contributes more than $23 billion each year to U.S. GDP.
We also looked more closely at how that impacts the economy of states. We already knew Louisiana has a rich agricultural heritage, and sugarcane has long been and remains the leading row crop. What we found was that in Louisiana, family farmers growing sugarcane and the sugarcane industry
support 19,600 jobs and contribute $4.2 billion annually to the state’s economy. And that every year, Louisiana’s sugar farmers and workers produce nearly 1.9 million tons of raw sugar to help feed our nation.
Sugarcane farmers and the sugar industry provide a reliable and affordable supply of sugar, delivered just-in-time for use. As our study confirms, sugar production and sale contribute not only to our food security, but also impacts the economic health of our communities.
Jeanerette boasts the name “Sugar City.” Sugarcane farming has been a key factor in the community’s economic growth for the past 200 years and the town is still home to two active sugar mills: the St. Mary Sugar Cooperative mill and the M.A. Patout & Son mill.
These mills are among the 11 raw sugar mills operating in Louisiana. Mills take the sugarcane grown by family farmers in Louisiana and turn it into golden raw sugar. The raw sugar is then refined into the white sugar that is a kitchen staple, making Louisiana's sugar farmers and workers an important link in our national food supply chain.
Making all that sugar requires a lot of manpower. The St. Mary Sugar Cooperative mill employs 110 people, providing stable employment and skilled careers in an area where job opportunities can be limited. The mill provides even more short-term jobs during grinding season when workers are needed to extract the sugar from the cane crops.
Our modeling approach in this report captures those interlinkages between agricultural and other sectors. The findings highlight how integrated our food and agricultural system is with other parts of the economy and the importance to communities, large and small, such as Jeanerette.
Dr. Joe Outlaw and Dr. Bart Fischer are co-directors of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University.