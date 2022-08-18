Froma Harrop
It isn't true that the new subsidies for buying electric vehicles will only benefit the rich. Even if it were, I wouldn't care.

That's because the point of the $7,500 tax credit is to speed the transition to clean energy. It's not to further enrich those who could afford these technologically cool cars. It's not to help American automakers sell more of them, though if that's a result, then nice. The point is to stop the planet from burning up.