State Senator Bret Allain

Since the announcement that Franklin Foundation Hospital will soon be known as Bayou Bend Health System, one of the main concerns raised has been the cost associated with the rebranding effort. Not surprisingly, this is the same criticism that has been raised about the Wellness Center. The time has come to put these questions to rest.

Let’s tackle the new Wellness Center. The entire building project is being funded by federal and state funds with no new local taxes contemplated to operate the Wellness Center. The federal funds come in the form of a match of our current tax dollars. Most importantly, Hospital Service District No. 1’s (HSD 1) 14 mill property tax supports hospital operations; without this support, our critical access hospital could not survive. The federal government, through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), will match local tax dollars (2 to 1) to provide “greater access and improved healthcare” in an area. The Board of Directors for HSD 1 has collected and saved these match dollars for eight years to utilize them on increasing services that improve the overall health of the community. A “cap” is in place on the amount of funds each state is allowed for these matches. Control of this cap rests mainly with the Governor and the Legislature, and we were successful in getting this project included in the funding framework.



