Sugar cane.

Sugar is one of the most basic – yet fundamental – building blocks of the nation’s food supply.

Our team at Texas A&M’s Agricultural and Food Policy Center (AFPC) just completed a study of the importance of the sugar industry to the economic health of the U.S. economy. We found the production and sale of sugar in the United States supports more than 150,000 jobs and contributes more than $23 billion each year to U.S. GDP.