Say what you will of me, but I never resented the requests of local, state and federal governments asking me to do my part to help slow the spread of the COVID virus. From wearing a mask, to getting vaccinated, and restricting my travel, I was willing to support the cause.
I always kept one thing in mind during the deepest depths of COVID restrictions, I know they had it worse during WWII.
During the Big One, Americans were asked to support the war effort in ways that would have sent today's social media warriors screaming and crying to their Tik Toks!
A big "ask" from the federal government came in the form of rationing. Among the items Americans were "asked" to ration were automobiles, tires, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, firewood, nylon, silk, and shoes. Americans were also "asked" to use ration cards and stamps to take their small share of household staples including meat, dairy, coffee, dried fruits, jams, jellies, lard, shortening, and oils.
I can't imagine the outcry if we were "asked" to use government issued gas ration cards today! The 'A' grade gas card required your name, full address, make of vehicle, type of vehicle, the vehicle's registration number and your signature. You were allowed to purchase seven separate units of gas (each unit equaled four gallons a week - 28 gallons total per card) which would be verified by a hole punch at the bottom of the card.
Talk about road rage!
I'm not so naive as to believe Americans just happily fell in line with these "requests" from FDR. In fact, there was one rationed food staple that caused so much outrage and turned American kitchens into domestic terror zones that its rationing was repealed in less than two months.
The product was sliced bread and God-fearing, flag-waving American housewives made it clear the feds had crossed a red line in the linoleum.
“I should like to let you know how important sliced bread is to the morale and saneness of a household,” wrote Sue Forrester of Fairfield, CT, in a letter to the editor of The New York Times. “My husband and four children are all in a rush before, during and after breakfast. Without ready-sliced bread, I must do the slicing for toast—two pieces for each—that’s ten. For their lunches I must cut by hand at least twenty slices, for two sandwiches apiece. Afterward, I make my own toast. Twenty-two slices of bread to be cut in a hurry.”
Oh, the humanity!
The amount of venom spewed from frustrated moms to Washington D.C. quickly made the War Foods Administration wave the white flag and allow sliced bread to return to American kitchen tables and lunchboxes.
“Housewives, who have risked thumbs and tempers slicing bread at home for nearly two months, will find sliced loaves back on the grocery store shelves tomorrow in most places,” reported the Associated Press.
Our housewives' sanity and thumbs were safe again!
If only social media had been around for our WWII-era housewives, the world may truly have been a better place ... sliced bread and all.
(Quotes from the NY Times and Associated Press come from an article in Atlas Obscura - "Remembering When America Banned Sliced Bread")