Energy shortages around the world, compounded by the war in Ukraine, have caused uncertainty in the global energy market and made it clearer than ever that the U.S. must be energy independent to protect our national and economic security. However, what should be a renaissance for safely produced Louisiana energy has instead become a crisis as misguided coastal lawsuits and national policies stifle the industry.

Nationally, we are facing one of the most hostile administrations to the oil and natural gas industry to date. In May, President Biden cancelled three scheduled oil and natural gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska. Then, just a few weeks ago, after months of delay, the Department of Interior released a proposed five-year plan for offshore oil and natural gas lease sales that could offer zero sales.



