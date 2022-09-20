With the passing of the Queen I was reminded of the saying "Heavy is the head that wears the Crown."
It is much like the meaning behind Harry Truman's desk sign "The Buck Stops Here." Simply put, one gets the credit for the events that occur during your reign, the Good, the Bad and the Ugly because of the fact your actions do effect just about all those events in some manner or another.
When the most powerful leader of the free world choses to evoke "Not me! I did not break the Cookie Jar, he did" but look at all the good things I'm doing (credit deserved or not really in BOTH cases?), one gets the feeling that someone is not being entirely truthful with the ones he serves.
Or, if he didn't mean to lie, then perhaps he doesn't possess the mental capability to understand the situation.
Or perhaps his close advisers, his puppet-masters, his powerful rich supporters, the biased segments of the Media, those Fake News Merchants ... all working together or by themselves...have created the 'Teflon' shield to fool the populice into thinking He is Not the cause of the 'bad' stuff, We all know it's always someone who once wore the crown, you know who.
But fear not they say, We'll fix him, We'll weaponize everything we got and make sure that guy never wears the Crown again. We will do that because when He ruled he was responsible for everything that happened and we surely do not want that to happen again ... no we need to shield our leader from that role ... we need to or he'll never make it through his First and Only term . You know, when you get to a certain age, that heavy crown might be just a bit too hard to handle ... it could actually negatively effect your judgement, your position in the world's eye ... heck, your country's reputation and welfare as well.