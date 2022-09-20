Letter to the editor

With the passing of the Queen I was reminded of the saying "Heavy is the head that wears the Crown."

It is much like the meaning behind Harry Truman's desk sign "The Buck Stops Here." Simply put, one gets the credit for the events that occur during your reign, the Good, the Bad and the Ugly because of the fact your actions do effect just about all those events in some manner or another.



